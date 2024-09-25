Kickstart Your Holiday Quilt Projects Now 

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

The weather here in Colorado is just starting to cool and Fall officially started this past week. While most are drinking their pumpkin spice lattes, carving pumpkins, or leaf peeping, we quilters know it’s time to start thinking about the upcoming holidays. What quilts do we want to make for gifts or to decorate our homes? Now is the time to get started on your holiday quilt projects to avoid that last minute sewing – even though we know there will always be last minute sewing! Here are a few that I am considering for the holidays this year.

Now is the time to start those larger projects like bed quilts. While I still LOVE this one that I made years ago, sometimes it’s nice to change things up. This festive quilt by Ramona Sorensen is just a two-block design – simple and easy to make. I can handle that!

Hollies and Berries by Ramona Sorensen.

Every year when we set up our Christmas tree, I remember “Oh yeah, I’d like a new tree skirt.” I never remember in time to make one for myself but this year I’m going to do my best to remedy that. This gorgeous skirt by Patty Clayton goes together in wedges, so no curves to worry about. It’s a classic design that would complement any home.

Glitter Blossom Tree Skirt by Patty Clayton.

Or if you like something more whimsical, this skirt inspired by family trips to the mountains to pick out the Christmas tree might be right up your alley. The red pickup trucks toting trees are adorable and easy to stitch up.

My granddaughter is turning 2 soon and I can’t wait to curl up and read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas with her under a cozy quilt. I think Grammy might need to make her something special like this beginner-friendly snuggle quilt. It’s okay to gift something that benefits me too, right?

On Christmas Eve by Kari Mathews.

For my friends that celebrate Hanukkah, I’m debating between a couple different projects to make. One is this gorgeous table runner that would make a striking centerpiece.

A Feast for Hanukkah by Krisanne Watkins.

The other idea is these adorable, wool felt tie-ons. There is a dreidel, a dove, and gelt. Oh wait–I can make both and put the decorations on the wrapped package! Problem solved.

Hanukkah Gift Decorations by Deborah Fisher.

My sister has been asking for a Christmas quilt for her couch and I think this will fit her style nicely. I will need to get started soon since don’t want to be rushing to get it completed in time.

Winter Blossoms by Kathy Sawyer.

So many inspiring projects for the holidays and gift giving season–I’m not quite sure where to start! Even though we haven’t even hit Halloween yet, now is the time to start planning and prepping and who doesn’t like an excuse to buy new fabric and patterns? Guess I better start my shopping!

