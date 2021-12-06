Last Chance to Learn from Amanda Murphy—For Free!

If you’ve never taken a quilting class with Amanda Murphy, there are only a few days left for FREE access to her quilt-along. You get a quilt pattern designed by Amanda Murphy, thorough instruction on piecing, and masterful advice on quilting, as well as a chance to win some pretty amazing prizes!

Amanda’s Frolic in the Rain quilt pattern is fresh and adorable and will keep you thinking of spring during the winter months ahead. I’ve never seen anything like the adorable butterfly blocks, and the Primrose block is such a classic, it will work in many different quilts.

Amanda uses her Frolic fabric collection from Contempo of Benartex to teach a lot about directionality and scale and color, in a way that’s fun and accessible.

Amanda’s quilting advice is invaluable. Her method for creating feathers combining rulerwork and freemotion demystifies and simplifies what I always assumed was—for me, anyway–an impossible , unachievable motif.

After December 8, these videos and pattern will be available exclusively to Quilting Daily TV subscribers.

And after December 8, we’ll be giving away the prizes from out sponsors—

An iconic BERNINA red sewing chair Bernina

A Good Measure quilting template kit from Brewer

And a 10-inch by 10-inch pre-cut package from the Frolic line from Contempo of Benartex !

Sign up today to treat yourself to a Frolic in the Rain quilt-along!