Make Perfect Mitered Borders and More!

Knowing how to add borders to a quilt is a great skill that can enhance your designs and give them a polished finish. There are several different techniques you can use to achieve clean and professional-looking borders. You can piece border strips, create mitered borders, or overlapped borders! By following these steps, you can ensure that your quilt borders are strong, well-fitted, and enhance the overall appearance of your quilt.

Piecing Border Strips

Whenever possible purchase enough fabric to cut borders on the lengthwise grain (parallel to the selvage edge). It is the strongest grain and will help to prevent stretching and fullness along the outer edges of the quilt. When you must piece border strips, sew together with a 45 degree angled seam. The diagonal seam will be less noticeable than a straight seam.

1 Begin by layering right sides of fabric together, overlapping as shown in the diagram below. 2 Draw 45 degree angle line from top left to bottom right. Use points where strips crossover as guide for drawing line. 3 Sew directly on top of line. 4 Cut away excess fabric leaving a 1/4″ seam allowance. Press to one side.

Overlapped Borders

1 Before cutting border strips, measure the quilt top vertically, along each side, and in the middle. Add these three measurements together and divide by three. The averaged number is the length for the side border strips. Cut border strips desired width, using length according to averaged measurement. Need help cutting strips? Click here for a quick tutorial! 2 Mark center on each strip and on each side of the quilt top. Match center marks. Align and pin end of strip with each corner edge of quilt top. Pin layers together, easing in any fullness. Sew strips to top. 3 Repeat measuring, pinning and sewing steps for the top and bottom border strips. 4 Repeat Steps 1-3 for additional borders. When finished, the quilt top will be squared with any fullness located within the patchwork area. Normally the quilting process will eliminate the fullness. This method will help to eliminate a rippling effect in the borders.

Mitered Borders

Mitered borders are helpful when an angled seam complements the overall design of the quilt. For multiple borders, sew strips together first and attach to quilt as one unit.

1 Cut 2 strips the width of the quilt plus twice the border width and 2″ inches extra and 2 strips the length of the quilt plus twice the border width and 2″ inches extra. Example: Width of quilt before border = 65″; width of border(s) to be added = 6″

65″ + 6″ + 6″ + 2″ = strip 79″ long. Cut 2 strips 79″ long (width measurement). Repeat steps for length of quilt. 2 Center and pin border strips in place. Start and end seams 1/4″ from raw edges: backstitch to secure. Press seams toward quilt top. 3 Lay quilt top right side up on ironing board and fold each border end flat back onto itself, right sides together, forming a 45 degree angle at the quilt’s corner. Press to form sharp creases. 4 Fold quilt on diagonal, right sides together. Align border strip raw edges, border seams at the 1/4″ backstitched point, and creases; pin in place. Stitch along crease, backstitching at 1/4″ border seam. 5 Press seam open. With quilt right side up, align 45 degree angle line of square ruler on seam line to check accuracy. If corner is flat and square, trim excess fabric to 1/4″ seam allowance.

Knowing how to add borders to your quilt is a valuable skill that can elevate your quilting projects to new heights. Whether you choose to piece border strips, overlap borders, or opt for mitered corners, each method has its own unique benefits. With these insights and techniques, you can confidently select which method is best for you.