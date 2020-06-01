Learn the Honeypot Cottage Bag with Lynette Anderson

Create an attractive bag that’s perfect for everyday use, not too big and not too small. Lynette Anderson will teach you multiple appliqué and embroidery techniques to create this adorable bag in this online workshop!

Almost all women can relate to the struggle of finding a bag that is not only stylish, but functional as well. Lynette Anderson has provided a solution for us ladies with this beginner to intermediate course. In just 7 lessons, you will design your own bag that’s perfect for everyday use!

Lynette will take you step by step through creating your own Honey Pot Cottage Bag.

In this video from the workshop, Lynette Anderson explains the course and what you can expect to learn.

Lynette Anderson:

Hi everyone, my name is Lynette Anderson, and welcome to my classroom.

I’m very, very excited to have you here today, and I’m particularly excited about my project which is called Honeypot Cottage. It has all the combinations of all the things that I love to do, but for this time I’ve actually thrown in a brand new little flower. It’s a little three dimensional flower and it’s a brand new thing for this workshop.

Learn hand stitching from the best. Lynette shares her hand stitching techniques tips and tricks!

We’re going to learn to make those three dimensional flowers, we’re going to do six relatively simple embroidery stitches, and some applique.

Now I’m going to show you the applique two different methods, one that I learnt 35 years ago which is really quite simple, the other technique I’m going to show you is with the Apliquick roll switch that I absolutely love. And to make it fun, I’ve done some English paper piecing on the back.

We’re going to also learn how to make some pockets for the inside of our bag. The handles I’ve made, they’re long enough for you to put on your shoulder. I’m just going to pop that on my shoulder so that you can see how nice it looks when you’re walking around.

Now if you don’t want to make a bag, what you could do is you could just use the techniques that we’re going to cover and make this sweet little wall hanging, or you could maybe make it into a pillow.

Honeypot Cottage Bag Pattern is included with the workshop!

My girls back in the studio have been busy making some kits for you, and they’ve included some of the pretty little fabrics. There’s the little dome buttons that you’re going to need which come from Japan which are for the dimensional flowers, and one of my little hand painted B buttons.

You can choose which fabrics you want for the body of your bag, we’ve got threads available. The pattern you’re going to be able to print out yourself at home, which you’re going to be able to download as part of the class.

We are now ready to get started. The things that we’re going to be covering, how to trace your stitchery design, how to do your embroidery stitches, how to do your applique with two different options, we’re going to do some English paper piecing, and finally we’re going to go through quilting and assembling the bag so when you finish the class, you’re going to have a gorgeous bag just like this one.

Let’s get started.

