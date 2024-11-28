Little Bird, Little Bird: Charming Quilted Gifts

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Who doesn’t love a versatile and fun project? These charming quilted gifts are perfect as ornaments or a gift tags.

Valerie Komkov Hill’s straight-forward directions include fun play with fabrics, embellishments, sparkly painted accents, and more all in a mini, wallet-size package.

I especially love Valerie’s “assembly-line” idea—by printing many of the same image on one sheet, waste is minimized. You can personalize, color, and embellish each of them differently. They’ll all have a similar “vibe” and will be beautiful and distinct—and loved by their recipients, I’ll bet.

Intro by Kristine Lundblad, Managing Editor

Tiny bird quilts by Valerie Komkov Hill

Everyone needs a bit of charming this time of year, and these adorable ornaments—that can do double-duty as gift tags—do the trick. With a piece of original artwork, a few readily available art supplies, and a variety of embellishments, you can create your own version of these lovely tags on a cozy winter afternoon.

Materials

✓ Original painted image or a digitally altered, copyright-free image ✓ Photo editing software, such as Photoshop® or Waterlogue ✓ Jacquard® ExtravOrganza, inkjet printable semi-transparent silk sheets ✓ Scraps of fabric, batting, and interfacing ✓ Embroidery thread, beads, sequins, and other embellishments ✓ Silk ribbon or cord for hanging ✓ Golden® acrylic metallic paint (I used copper and silver.) ✓ Small paintbrush

Directions

1 Select a simple image that reads well at a small size. I began with a watercolor of a sparrow cropped from a larger work I painted last year. Choose a subject that interests you, from birds and flowers to bees and leaves. 2 Scan the image into your computer. Open the image with photo editing software and use the effects tools to alter the image to your liking. If you choose to use a photograph (either your own or a copyright-free photo) it can be manipulated to look like a painting. Edit the photograph to give the image a softer, more distinctive look. Check out apps for your smartphone (such as Waterlogue) that can transform a photo into a watercolor in seconds. 3 Set your printer to wallet size

(21⁄2″ × 31⁄4″) and print out multiples on a sheet of ExtravOrganza. (figure 1) Cut the images apart. figure 1 4 Cut out a series of 4″ × 6″ background fabrics. The extra fabric allows you

to shift the printed image. Layer the printed images over the fabric as desired. (figure 2) figure 2 Fabric that is too busy will overwhelm your printed image. The best fabrics to use are warm-toned prints with open spaces between the patterns. 5 Make a quilt sandwich of the printed image, the background fabric, a piece of thin, stiff batting or heavy interfacing, and a backing fabric. The backing fabric can be any leftover scraps or muslin since it will eventually be covered in a final fabric. 6 Machine stitch around the image with either a contrasting or matching thread, depending on how much you want the image to pop. (figure 3) figure 3 7 The tag can now be embellished as desired, adding more machine stitching, embroidery accents, beading, and sequins. Don’t worry about knots of thread at the back, as they will be covered. (figure 4) figure 4 8 Select a final backing fabric and layer the finished quilt on top of it. Stitch an outline all the way around the tag and trim away the excess fabric. 9 Zigzag around the edges of the tag. A loose zigzag will look more rustic or shabby chic, while a tight zigzag or satin stitch will give the tag a more polished look. 10 Use Golden metallic paint and

a small flat paintbrush to gently brush the edges of the tag all the way around. This adds some sparkle and also helps seal frayed threads. 11 Sew a silk ribbon loop to the back of the tag for hanging.

Tiny art quilts like the ones created in this project—have a life of their own. Use them as gift tags, bookmarks, holiday ornaments, ATCs, or embellishments for larger works. This technique can be used with larger images to create artistic covers for cell phones, tablets, laptops, and e-reader cases. The only limit is your imagination!

Originally published in Quilting Arts Holiday 2022; written by Valerie Komkov Hill. Updated 11/28/2024.

*This article contains affiliate links that help us earn a small commission at no additional cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We’re grateful for your support!

