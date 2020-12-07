Log Cabin Block Masters Online Interactive Workshop

Master Log Cabin block variations with the ultimate online workshop! Join Kate Colleran as she walks you through the Chain Block, Quarter Log Cabin, Court House Steps, and Pineapple blocks all while learning tips and techniques for utilizing paper piecing and applique. Plus, you’ll continue on to take your quilts up a notch by adding modern twists to your Log Cabin blocks and master the technique.

Kate wanted to share her thoughts on the workshop and all it has to offer.

KATE COLLERAN:

The Log Cabin block; a quilt classic. When one first thinks about the log cabin block, it evokes a feeling of westward migration, covered wagons and old fashion quilts. A timeless and traditional design. But if you look around social media these days, log cabin quilts and blocks are everywhere! It continues to be incredibly popular with both traditional, modern and improv quilters.

You’ll learn countless ways to create the Log Cabin Block in this Masters Class!

Why? Let me tell you why I think this block continues to be so popular. The log cabin block is versatile. That sounds simple but it truly, this block can have so many variations.

And, once you know the basic construction, you can start to branch out!

Are you a traditional quilter? Then this block is for you! Learn to make the basic block and then use fabrics that match your aesthetic. You can stick with the traditional red center to represent the heart (or hearth) of the home or you can mix it up. There are traditional variations of the block that can change up the look of your quilt.

The workshop starts with sharing how to create traditional log cabin blocks.

Are you a modern quilter? There are so many ways you can tweak the basic log cabin block to make it feel more modern. One way to update the blocks is to use contemporary fabrics. Another way might be to change up the shape of your log cabin block, such as make them hexagons! Or triangles! Or, you could make your quilt just one large log cabin block – perfect for some creative quilting!

Who knew log cabins could have a modern twist? Kate Colleran, that’s who!

Are you an improv quilter? Improv log cabin blocks are so fun to make because anything goes. You can make improve blocks and trim them all to the same size or fit them together like a puzzle.

Once you know the rules to creating the log cabin, it’s time to break the rules and jump in the improve deep end!

The log cabin block is versatile, fun and there are so many ways to make the blocks and ways to make the quilt feel traditional, modern or just unique. Once you learn all about this wonderful block, you can use your favorite style, your favorite colors and fabrics to make your version of this classic quilt block!

Join us for the Log Cabin Master Online Workshop! The workshop starts on December 18, 2020 and runs through January 15, 2021. Registration ends on January 1, 2020. Sign up today!