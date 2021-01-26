Log Cabin Quilts with a Modern Twist Online Interactive Workshop

The Log Cabin block is rich in traditional quilting history – we are excited to bring this course into the modern age with Log Cabin Quilts with a Modern Twist! Instructor Kate Colleran will dive into one block quilts, off center and deconstructed blocks as well as curvy patterns. This course is perfect for the intermediate/advanced quilter that is looking to push their skills further.

You’ll learn countless ways to create the Log Cabin Block with a modern twist.

In the first lesson, Kate will show you how to make a curvy Log Cabin block and a quilt using the curvy block. Next up we will review how to make a wonky paper pieced block. Then move into how to take the Log Cabin piecing technique and use it in blocks made of different shapes- a hexagon, a triangle and more!

The workshop starts with sharing how to create curvy and different shape log cabin blocks.

Once you have mastered the different shapes, it is time to go improv! Kate will break down a couple variations of the improv block so you can find the way you enjoy the most!

Crack the improve block code with Kate.

In the last lesson, Kate will explore the idea of one Log Cabin block as a quilt. She will go through some quilt math to help you plan out your Log Cabin quilt, then show you options for the one block quilt including a walkthrough of her great one block baby quilt.

Learn how to create this improve baby quilt!

Kate sums up the course nicely in this short video:

Video Translation:

Kate Colleran:



A lot of people wonder what makes a quilt modern? I think really, it’s an individual decision to some people modern means going bold and bright. For others, it means paring things down, maybe using solid. So, this course is our last one in our series on log cabins, and what we tried to do in this course is talk a little bit about how to make a log cabin, which is a very traditional block modern. So, we did some curved piecing, we did some paper piecing, and we did some improv. We talked a lot of different ways that you can take that block, tweak it up a little bit and end up with a more modern looking quilt. If you’re really beginning to log cabins, you might want to take course, one will be walked through how to make a traditional log cabin block and all the basics that you need to know. But other than that, this is a great course for everyone. So, register now for Log Cabin Quilts with a Modern Twist, we are going to have so much fun in class. See you there!

Log Cabin Quilts with a Modern Twist Online Interactive Workshop runs from 2/12/2021 to 3/12/2021. Registration ends on 2/26/2021. Sign up today!

Register now and get $5 off with code: TWIST5 – Expires 2/12/2021.