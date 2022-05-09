LOQTV Premiere: VIP Watch Party

Love of Quilting TV is back for another season and we’re kicking it off with a VIP Watch Party sponsored by Pfaff! Tune in via Zoom on May 26th at 12 pm MST to join Quilt and Tell hosts, Tracy and Ginger, in the studio. Watch and follow as Nadine Knecht quilts the Flock Together pattern in episode 4002 on the new Creative Icon 2 machine by PFAFF.

Plus, there will be a Q&A session after the episode with Nadine Knecht and Angela Huffman!

And when you register for our VIP Watch Party, you’ll get the Flock Together Quilt Pattern download! Add a bit of springtime flair to your home with traditional bird blocks in this sampler quilt. Watch, follow, and quilt along with tips and techniques from the episode.

We’ll see you on May 26!