Lori, Ginger, and Tracy — Back Again! | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 86

Lori and Ginger are back—and boy, do they have a lot to catch up on! Lori fills us in on her granddaughter’s quilt and her trip to Missouri Star. Then Ginger has big news you won’t want to miss. Tracy shares some scrap quilting inspiration and a project she is working on—so stay tuned!

Open Studios | Catching Up

Make While You Bake

Make While You Bake puts several Panasonic products to the test as hosts Dana Willard and Chef Matt make their way through various projects in between preparing delectable dishes.

Fine Finishes | Brought to You by HandiQuilter

HandiQuilter educator Ben Millett joins Tracy to discuss the notion that computerized quilting is too difficult, just stick with edge-to-edge quilting.

