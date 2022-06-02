First Look: Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting July/August 2022

Summertime is in full swing, bringing sunshine, warm air, and thoughts of cool breezes. It’s time for an ice-cold drink and waves of quilting inspiration!
We bring you fresh quilt patterns to drift your thoughts to lazy summer days at the beach or on the water, vacations past or upcoming, and dreams or memories of watery locales. Discover designs inspired by the sea!
Create a mini quilting retreat with two weekend- and precut-friendly table runner designs. Sea Glass Treasures by Jen Daly highlights cool hues on a linen background. Use your scraps, or grab some precut 10” squares.
Get party-ready with Scoops by the Seaside by Angela Huffman, a colorful batik ice cream design that shows you how to make two-color prairie points. Set your cake platter in the center of the runner for a festive table centerpiece!
Use vibrant solids to piece colorful nautical flags and buoys in Dodi Lee Poulsen’s Buoys Away lap quilt.
Inspire future little snorkelers with Annette Falvo’s A Bit Fishy featuring whimsical, colorful fish swimming in rows.
Make Terrie Peterson’s bed-size masterpiece, Gaze Into My Whirlpool, where swirling blues and greens create the illusion of waves.
Beachcomber, by Sara Gallegos, has gentle ribbons of color created by careful fabric placement.
Sew a brilliant batik wall hanging with a glowing sun presiding over sailboats floating atop peaceful waters in Gail Sheppard’s Summer Sailing.
Celebrate Independence Day by making waves and rocking the boats with quick-pieced triangle squares in Gina Gempesaw’s Out to Sea—try patriotic hues or swap in favorite summery colors.
Check out two more Quilt of Valor® designs: Sharon Wasteney’s Remembered employs a quilt block designed in 1836 and a border of ten stars representing her family members who have served in the armed forces, and Courage in the Light by TeriAnn Harms showcases novelty prints.
Play with beautiful floral fabrics as you stitch up Tulip Festival, a sweet appliqué wall hanging by Sara Gallegos.
Complete your “Down by the Sea” quilting pattern collection by downloading Daisy Pond by Jennifer Thomas, free as a subscriber bonus for a limited time only. Make sure to find it in your issue and download!
In this issue’s Quilting the Quilt feature, Dawn Cavanaugh shares great ideas for auditioning quilt designs, both manually and by using digital apps. Trunk Show talks to Judy Mathieson about her inspiration, and gives you an inside peek at a few of her stunning quilts.
For weddings, anniversaries, graduations, retirements, moving away, or other special occasions, try your hand at recreating, Signature, Please!, a vintage signature quilt! We include helpful tips for gathering signatures and show you an over-the-top inspiring quilting design!
I leave you with a quote by Ralph Waldo Emerson: Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air.
Quilt with joy,
Valerie
Download the free Love of Quilting Sew Easy™ Lessons eBook
Watch the free Love of Quilting Sew Easy™ Lesson Videos
Subscribe to Fon’s & Porter’s Love of Quilting magazine
Watch Fon’s & Porter’s Love of Quilting TV Show
*Quilt featured in header image: A Bit Fishy, by Annette Falvo; a quick fusible appliqué baby quilt featured in Love of Quilting July/August 2022.
Have a technical question?Contact Us