First Look: Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting July/August 2022

Summertime is in full swing, bringing sunshine, warm air, and thoughts of cool breezes. It’s time for an ice-cold drink and waves of quilting inspiration!

We bring you fresh quilt patterns to drift your thoughts to lazy summer days at the beach or on the water, vacations past or upcoming, and dreams or memories of watery locales. Discover designs inspired by the sea!

Sea Glass Treasures table runner quilt by Jen Daly uses scraps or 10” precuts.

Create a mini quilting retreat with two weekend- and precut-friendly table runner designs. Sea Glass Treasures by Jen Daly highlights cool hues on a linen background. Use your scraps, or grab some precut 10” squares.

Scoops by the Seaside table runner quilt by Angela Huffman features colorful batiks and two-color “party” prairie points.

Get party-ready with Scoops by the Seaside by Angela Huffman, a colorful batik ice cream design that shows you how to make two-color prairie points. Set your cake platter in the center of the runner for a festive table centerpiece!

Dodi Lee Pousen’s Buoys Away lap quilt features colorful ocean buoys in a variety of shapes.

Use vibrant solids to piece colorful nautical flags and buoys in Dodi Lee Poulsen’s Buoys Away lap quilt.

Fusible appliqué makes for a quick and adorable baby or child’s quilt in Annette Falvo’s A Bit Fishy, featuring rows of whimsical, colorful fish.

Inspire future little snorkelers with Annette Falvo’s A Bit Fishy featuring whimsical, colorful fish swimming in rows.

Swirling blues and greens create the illusion of waves and pools in Terrie Peterson’s bed-size quilt, Gaze Into My Whirlpool.

Make Terrie Peterson’s bed-size masterpiece, Gaze Into My Whirlpool, where swirling blues and greens create the illusion of waves.

Careful fabric placement in a single quilt block results in a quilt with gentle diagonal ribbons of color in Sara Gallegos’ Beachcomber lap quilt pattern.

Beachcomber, by Sara Gallegos, has gentle ribbons of color created by careful fabric placement.

Bright batiks shine in this Summer Sailing wall hanging ocean scene quilt pattern designed by Gail Sheppard.

Sew a brilliant batik wall hanging with a glowing sun presiding over sailboats floating atop peaceful waters in Gail Sheppard’s Summer Sailing.

Make waves and rock the boats with Gina Gempesaw’s Out to Sea quilt pattern using patriotic hues or your favorite summery colors.

Celebrate Independence Day by making waves and rocking the boats with quick-pieced triangle squares in Gina Gempesaw’s Out to Sea—try patriotic hues or swap in favorite summery colors.

Sharon Wasteney’s Remembered Quilt of Valor® utilizes historic Battle of Alamo quilt blocks and a border of stars.

Courage in the Light patriotic lap quilt designed by TeriAnn Harms is perfect for showcasing novelty prints.

Check out two more Quilt of Valor® designs: Sharon Wasteney’s Remembered employs a quilt block designed in 1836 and a border of ten stars representing her family members who have served in the armed forces, and Courage in the Light by TeriAnn Harms showcases novelty prints.

Stitch up a sweet floral Tulip Festival appliqué wall hanging quilt designed by Sara Gallegos.

Play with beautiful floral fabrics as you stitch up Tulip Festival, a sweet appliqué wall hanging by Sara Gallegos.

Daisy Pond by Jennifer Thomas features an appliquéd ring of daisies floating on a gentle pond.

Complete your “Down by the Sea” quilting pattern collection by downloading Daisy Pond by Jennifer Thomas, free as a subscriber bonus for a limited time only. Make sure to find it in your issue and download!

In this issue’s Quilting the Quilt feature, Dawn Cavanaugh shares great ideas for auditioning quilt designs, both manually and by using digital apps. Trunk Show talks to Judy Mathieson about her inspiration, and gives you an inside peek at a few of her stunning quilts.

Signature, Please! is a vintage quilt top finished with masterful quilting by Handi Quilter’s Kim Sandberg—pattern and tips included in the July/August 2022 issue of Love of Quilting.

For weddings, anniversaries, graduations, retirements, moving away, or other special occasions, try your hand at recreating, Signature, Please!, a vintage signature quilt! We include helpful tips for gathering signatures and show you an over-the-top inspiring quilting design!

I leave you with a quote by Ralph Waldo Emerson: Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air.

Quilt with joy,

Valerie

*Quilt featured in header image: A Bit Fishy, by Annette Falvo; a quick fusible appliqué baby quilt featured in Love of Quilting July/August 2022.