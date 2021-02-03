First Look: Love of Quilting March/April 2021 Issue

Are you smitten with bold, large-scale prints and lively novelty collections but can’t bear to cut them up? Are these fabrics looking a bit lonely among your stash? Maybe you just haven’t found the right pattern for them! Grab your rotary cutter because we’ve got some great designs to showcase these fabric styles.

In Love of Quilting’s March/April 2021 issue, we bravely cut up our favorite prints!

Bold prints call for big patches. Jenny Kae Parks was inspired by a Marianne Fons design and Kaffe Fassett fabric collection for her dazzling New Shoos quilt.

Everybody needs fancy New Shoos! Ooh la la!

Forget set-in seams. Simple paper foundation piecing and vivacious florals create the perfect large hexagons in Ramona Sorensen’s Enchanted Garden throw.

Let your floral prints bloom in this Enchanted Garden!

Why not fussy-cut delightful prints to create the Dresden Plate block in Stephanie Cunnyngham’s Sweet Treat pillow?

Small projects, like Sweet Treat are perfect for trying out new techniques!

Have panel prints been following you home from the quilt shop? We’ve included two very different panel projects: Patti Carey’s Cozy in the Lodge and Gina Gempesaw’s Lady Liberty.

New York Beauty blocks help frame the panel in Gina Gempesaw’s Lady Liberty!

And there’s so much more!

Sara Gallegos and Angela Huffman team up again for Fons and Porter’s Love of Quilting TV. Thirteen brand new episodes are rolling out on Public Broadcasting Stations nationwide. We’ve included the lovely Peony Patchwork and lively Dash for Scraps from this season’s 3700 series, as well as Forest & Flowers from the 3600 series.

Plus, you’ll want to check out the technique several of our designers used to make perfect curved edges for turned-edge appliqué: facing!

Rev up your sewing machine. Your favorite fabrics are calling you!

Happy Quilting!

Eileen

