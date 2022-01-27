First Look: Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting March/April 2022

“Birds of a feather flock together.” That couldn’t be truer for quilters! We gravitate toward our love of fabrics, colors, design, making, and giving. And when we find others who share that same passion, it creates a connection that enriches us all by exposing us to new ideas, helping us grow our skills, and validating our own and others’ creativity and self-expression. *

Traditionally, we have flocked together in person in quilting bees and guilds. Today, we are fortunate that we can also connect with others online via social media, online video classes, podcasts, and more. (If you don’t know where to begin, click on Latest Articles under the Inspiration tab above.) Regardless of how you connect with the quilting flock, take a little time to refresh and inspire yourself with the delightful new patterns in this issue. It’s time for a little feathery fun!

This adorable Cheery Chickadees quilt pattern designed by Jen Daly uses 5” precut charm squares.

For those who enjoy precut-friendly, scrappy designs, we have two for you: Cheery Chickadees by Jen Daly, an adorable, easy quilt pattern featuring houses and a simple bird appliqué—perfect for a wall hanging, accent piece, or to welcome a new baby home-tweet-home.

Fine Feathers is a modern paper-foundation pieced quilt pattern designed by Natalie Crabtree.

Or, Natalie Crabtrees’s geometric Fine Feathers for a more modern take; a pretty, intermediate-level foundation-paper pieced lap-quilt design.

Angela Huffman designed this Flamingo Stampede quilt pattern with easy stitch-and-flip corners. Give it a try in your favorite colors!

Angela Huffman’s Flamingo Stampede showcases gradations of pink and simplifies traditional, asymmetrical blocks with easy stitch-and-flip corners. The pieced border perfectly frames this fun and energetic quilt design. We include illustrated ideas for alternate colorways.

Try your hand at an assortment of bird-themed quilt blocks in this little Flock Together sampler quilt pattern designed by Daphne Greig.

Flock Together is a sweet sampler quilt by Daphne Greig that features six traditional bird-referenced blocks plus an artful appliqué block to top it off. And you’ll sharpen your quilting skills with its three Sew Easy™ Lessons.

Ramona Sorenson’s Feather Love design brings you a quilt pattern to showcase feather quilting and six favorite coordinated fabrics. Do you see hearts, or feathers?

Choose just six favorite prints to recreate Ramona Sorensen’s delightful Feather Love. This easy-rated design featuring stacked rows of heart-shaped plumes provides an ideal opportunity to practice quilting feathers.

Gina Gempesaw’s Free as a Bird quilt pattern showcases 54-40 or Fight quilt blocks and is this issue’s Quilt of Valor. We also show you two other illustrated colorways for this intriguing design.

Gina Gempesaw’s sparkling Free as a Bird quilt celebrates patriotism with 54-40 or Fight blocks in red, white, and blue and meets the criteria for a Quilt of Valor®.

Kathy McNeil shares about her love affair with hand-appliquéd quilts. Audubon’s Christmas is shown here.

Let Kathy McNeil inspire you with her fantastic hand-appliquéd art quilts in this month’s Trunk Show; her small details and surprises add interest and fun.

Wherever your quilting leads this spring, be sure to nurture your physical and creative health and flock together with birds of a feather however you are able!

Quilt with joy,

Valerie

*Featured in header image – Showcase your quilting feathers with this Feather Love quilt design featuring stacked hearts, an original design by Ramona Sorensen.

