First Look: Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting May/June 2022

As the daylight hours gradually increase at this time of year, we begin to feel a little spring in our step, maybe even a sense of playfulness! For those in wintry climes, we may already be dreaming of the flower seeds we will plant once the ground thaws. But there’s no need to wait for the growing season to arrive to “grow” a quilting garden of flowers!

In this issue, we bring you fresh-as-spring quilt designs with floral themes. As you turn each page, keep an eye out for just-right Mother’s Day projects, too!

Beautiful pink rose buds feature in Angela Huffman’s Run for the Roses quilt pattern, recalling the hand-sewn blanket of roses draped over the Kentucky Derby winner.

In Run for the Roses, Angela Huffman’s design nods to the Kentucky Derby and the hand-sewn blanket of roses draped over the winner. The pink roses featured in the fabrics look so real you can almost smell them!

Sew a quilted garden using Mom’s Flower Bed quilt pattern designed by Dodi Poulsen.

Dodi Poulsen reminisces her mother gardening in a San Francisco backyard with Mom’s Flower Bed, featuring delightful bold blooms and twirling garden spinners.

Included exclusively inside the Love of Quilting May/June 2022 issue, Connie Kauffman used bright batiks and a paper foundation piecing technique in her Pixie Posies quilt pattern.

Play with the paper foundation piecing technique to create vibrant blossoms in a sweet, petite table topper or wall hanging! Connie Kauffman’s Pixie Posies incorporates bright batiks and cute little button accents.

Pam Nourse’s Daisy Chain Delight is a show-stopping appliquéd bed quilt that utilizes a single template shape.

Have fun selecting a group of cheerful fat quarters for Pam Nourse’s show-stopping bed quilt, Daisy Chain Delight. Her design incorporates the look of Improved Nine-Patch blocks without curves and a single fusible appliqué template for dazzling arrays of flower petals and latticed leaves.

Brown-Eyed Susans quilt pattern designed by Abigail Dolinger features appliquéd English paper pieced hexagons.

Try your hand at English paper piecing with just 12 hexagon flowers combined with a bit of appliqué and piecing for a charming wild patch of Brown-Eyed-Susans by Abigail Dolinger.

Use 10” square precuts in Cynthia Karkut’s colorful and contemporary Circle the Square quilt pattern.

Learn the simple, helpful technique of partial seams as you sew with no-fuss large patches in Cynthia Karkut’s Circle the Square. Select a precut 10” square fabric collection in pretty floral prints, and finish this striking, contemporary design with the simplicity of straight-line quilting for easy, spectacular results.

Krisanne Watkins’ patriotic red, white and blue Anthem quilt pattern features on-point blocks and a complex-looking secondary design.

Watch a complex-looking secondary design emerge as you connect the blocks in Krisanne Watkins’ Anthem, this issue’s patriotic Quilt of Valor®.

Leaves in the Breeze by Becky Goldsmith of Piece O’ Cake, featured in Love of Quilting’s Trunk Show in the May/June 2022 issue.

And feast your eyes on Becky Goldsmith’s Trunk Show as you gain insight into her quilting journey and unique, renowned design aesthetic.

The Stumbling Blocks feature in Love of Quilting May/June 2022 explores the topic of cutting oversize to trim.

This months’ Stumbling Blocks feature talks about the often-debated topic of cutting patches, units, sections, and blocks oversized, and then trimming them to size before continuing with the next step.

We are wishing you a springtime filled with breaths of fresh air and beautiful quilted flowers!

Quilt with Joy,

Valerie

Download the free Love of Quilting Sew Easy™ Lessons eBook

Watch the free Love of Quilting Sew Easy™ Lesson Videos

Subscribe to Fon’s & Porter’s Love of Quilting magazine

Watch Fon’s & Porter’s Love of Quilting TV Show

*Quilt featured in header image: Run for the Roses quilt pattern designed by Angela Huffman, featured in Love of Quilting May/June 2022.