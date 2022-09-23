First Look: Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting November/December 2022

Crystal bowls brimming with bright old-fashioned hard candies; wooden serve-ware filled with walnuts and silver nutcracker tools. Wafting aromas of spices, turkey roasting in the oven, and peanut butter cookies—holiday impressions and memories that come to mind for me. And when it comes to holiday get-togethers, we know it’s true: everyone ends up in the kitchen!

We asked our designers to give us their best ideas for kitchen quilts. They rose to the challenge with delightful designs such as the precut-friendly,Coffee Time wall hanging by Kari Mathews, recollecting coffee and cookies shared with her grandma.

Choose from three fast & easy projects:

Fast, & Easy #1:

Zesty quilted placemat and table runner set by Rachelle Craig is a fresh and versatile design to brighten your kitchen. Try it in red and white for peppermints instead of citrus!

Fast & Easy #2:

Tea Time, a sweet scallop-edged appliquéd table topper quilt pattern by Judy Meidinger.

Fast & Easy #3:

Share kitchen goodies in Abigail Dolinger’s Short but Sweet Stocking, and adorable, quick-to-make, fat-quarter-friendly quilted Christmas stocking.

Cassie Harm’s quilt pattern Hometown Christmas, is a scrappy sampler quilt suitable for a wall hanging or baby quilt.

Gift Wrapped by Rebecca Severt is an easy 1-block lap quilt pattern featuring pretty ribbons and bows atop boxes of anticipation. Try it in favorite colors for birthdays!

Beautiful ombre fabrics are featured in Angela Huffman’s lively lap quilt, Twizzles.

Turnstyle is a chic two-block design by popular designer Sara Gallegos.

Annette Falvo’s unique Quilt of Valor® celebrates our lady heroes with Poppies on Parade.

Love of Quilting series quilt: Dwellings, by Joanie Holton. Fabric shown: Solid Basics and Hometown by Tilde. Part 1: Sept/Oct 2022; Part 2: Nov/Dec 2022; Part 3 Jan/Feb 2023. Pattern is exclusively in the magazine until the release of part 3, when the stand-alone digital pattern will also be available for download.

Our exclusive Dwellings series quilt by Joanie Holton continues with part 2 of 3. Make an eclectic neighborhood of house blocks by combining traditional & paper foundation piecing.

After years in the fashion industry, designer and teacher Wendy Williams found the perfect avenue to express her love of design: quilts! Her masterly creations are showcased in this issue’s Trunk Show.

Snowy Stars, a beautiful, challenging, classic red and white design by Jo Moury.

Don’t miss Snowy Stars, a beautiful, challenging, classic red and white quilt pattern design by Jo Moury; especially for our readers, your free bonus digital pattern download is available for a limited time (page 96).

I hope you have some fun cooking up your own versions of kitchen quilt patterns and more in this issue. I wish you wonderful new holiday memories in the making, whether as a guest or cook, whichever kitchen you find yourself in!

Quilt with joy,

Valerie

*Quilt featured in header image: Hometown Christmas, designed by Cassie Harms, Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, November/December 2022.