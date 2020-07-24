Sneak Peek: Love of Quilting September/October 2020 Issue

Do you know how many cultures on our planet have their own quilting traditions? (Here’s a clue: it’s a lot!) We find hints of these cultural traditions—from fabrics and techniques to stitching—in many contemporary quilts.

How were our designers inspired by quilting styles from around the globe for Love of Quilting’s September/October 2020 issue?

Kristen Clay chose English paper piecing to make the Dresden Plates for her charming English Wreaths table runner. This hand-stitching technique first gained popularity in Great Britain in the early 1800s—and it’s as popular as ever today!

English Wreaths is a great pattern to try out English paper piecing!

The unique appliqué designs found in Hawaiian quilts—which are traditionally made like paper snowflakes—inspired Natalie Crabtree’s Hula design. And those colorful batiks she used? They’re still made by hand in Indonesia.

Doesn’t Hula take you away to a warm tropical paradise?

We love how a traditional Japanese sashiko design was cleverly replicated for the appliqué in Patti Carey’s eye-catching Seven Treasures quilt—and how she finished it with that same motif for the quilting.

Learn turned-edge appliqué to make the petal shapes in Seven Treasures.

See how a brilliant array of solids pop against a black background in Krisanne Watkin’s Amish-inspired Stars Over Lancaster. This quilt uses a single block set on-point to create an amazing secondary design.

Stars Over Lancaster is the perfect size for a twin bed.

Of course, we couldn’t have a fall issue without a couple of Halloween quilts! Treat yourself to some fun Halloween charm squares to make Elaine Theriault’s “boo-tiful” Tilted Tricks quilt.

We’re also sharing Sara Gallegos’ “spook-tacular” Web of Mystery. This throw will be featured in our Love of Quilting 3600 TV series—so stay tuned!

What’s so mysterious about Sara’s Web of Mystery quilt?

Salute your favorite military member this Veteran’s Day with Bev Getschel’s Quilt of Valor® design, Swirl of Stripes. Got a free weekend? You’ll find the string piecing technique used to make this quilt both quick and addictive.

Raid your red and white scraps for Swirl of Stripes!

You’ll also find a couple of patterns from the Love of Quilting 3500 TV series –like our lovely cover quilt, Forest Jubilee by Angela Huffman. With our Sew Easy Lessons they’re a breeze to assemble!

Plus, we wrap up our series for the dazzling Dragonfly Dreams with the final instructions you’ll need for assembly.

We hope you’ve been inspired to make a quilt from Love of Quilting. Tell us about it and share a picture at: [email protected].

We’ll continue to explore the world of quilting—wherever it takes us. How about you?

Happy Quilting!

Eileen

Download the Finishing Touch: Maltese quilting motif