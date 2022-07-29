First Look: Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting September/October 2022

As the summer winds down, harvests are gathered, canning routines commence, children return to school, and homecomings roll around—our thoughts and hearts tend to turn homeward. It seems only natural that this issue should celebrate the warm community feeling of homes, houses, and neighborhoods. From reminiscing about the places where we grew up to where we’re “planted” now, from welcoming friends and families into our homes to making gifts for loved ones’ homes, we bring you patterns that honor the sense of home.

Dwellings by Joanie Holton is our new series quilt; make an eclectic neighborhood one block at a time. And look inside your issue for a fun project to make with just three blocks!

New Love of Quilting series quilt, Dwellings, by Joanie Holton. Fabric shown: Solid Basics and Hometown by Tilde. Part 1: Sept/Oct 2022; Part 2: Nov/Dec 2022; Part 3 Jan/Feb 2023. Pattern is exclusively in the magazine until the release of part 3, when the stand-alone digital pattern will also be available for download.

For Jen Daly’s Village Square wall hanging, grab a precut 5” charm pack and stitch a small community of houses, trees, and hearts surrounding a town square.

Village Square by Jen Daly uses precut 5” charms. Fabric: Slow Stroll by Fancy That Design House for Moda.

Use scraps to piece and embellish a fun decorative pillow with Michele Mishler’s Sweet Happy Homes.

Michelle Mishler’s make-it-today Sweet Happy Homes is a fun way to use up scraps and add a tiny bit of embroidery embellishment.

Psst…Don’t miss the adorable Sweet Happy Homes pillow Halloween fabric option featured in the issue!

Charisma Horton’s Fall Retreat will have you sewing up a small harvest of pumpkins and ripe stalks of corn.

Sew up a small harvest of pumpkins and ripe stalks of corn with Charisma Horton’s Fall Retreat. Fabric: Shadow Play by Maywood Studio. Available exclusively inside the Sep/Oct 2022 issue of Love of Quilting.

Pineapples are known as a symbol of welcome, and Susan Deshensky artfully combines traditional Pineapple blocks with a center block depicting a pineapple in Welcome to Our Home.

Combine traditional Pineapple blocks with a center block depicting a pineapple in Susan Deshensky’s Welcome to Our Home. Fabric: 1895 Batiks by Hoffman Fabrics. Available exclusively inside the Sep/Oct 2022 issue of Love of Quilting.

The Cabin on Bear Lake bed quilt by Sara Gallegos is the definition of cozy with plaid flannels and chambray.

Mix plaid flannels and chambray in Sara Gallegos’ Cabin on Bear Lake bed quilt. Fabric: Mammoth Flannels and Chambray, both by Robert Kaufman Fabrics.

And Terrie Peterson’s bed quilt, Autumn Sky, will have you sleeping under the stars.

Sleep under sparking stars with Terrie Peterson’s Autumn Sky bed quilt. Fabrics: Batiks by Hoffman Fabrics.

The season wouldn’t be complete without those giant yellow sunflower blooms—sew up Natalie Crabtree’s magical garden of Dresden Plate blocks with her Bountiful Sunflowers lap quilt design.

Natalie Crabrtree’s Dresden Plate block quilt, Bountiful Sunflowers, brings the seasons’ behemoth flowers indoors in glorious fashion. Fabric: Classics from Kaffe Fassett Collective by Free Spirit Fabrics.

Angela Huffman’s Bluegrass Jamboree lap quilt brings a little toe-tapping fun into your home with lively hues and clever block construction.

Bluegrass Jamboree by Angela Huffman will liven up any space! Fabrics: Colour Wall by Sue Daley for Riley Blake Fabrics.

We bring you two Quilt of Valor® designs in this issue: From Sea to Shining Sea by Marianne Fons features waves of blue, ideal for sailors; and Cristy Bowman’s Stars for Home & Heroes, showcasing traditional prints in bold colors.

From Sea to Shining Sea by Marianne Fons, a Quilt of Valor® ideal for sailors.

Cristy Bowman’s Stars for Home & Heroes Quilt of Valor® showcases traditional prints in bold colors.

Marie by Krisanne Watkins, a bed quilt featuring berry pinks late-summer greens and wheat-hued backgrounds. For our Love of Quilting readers, turn to page 96 and download your FREE bonus digital pattern by October 30, 2022. Also available for purchase here.

Marie by Krisanne Watkins. FREE bonus digital download exclusively for Love of Quilting readers; look to your Sep/Oct 2022 issue for instructions to download for FREE! Offer expires October 30, 2022; click to purchase.

Take time for yourself to have fun making, and may your home sweet home be full of quilts!

Quilt with joy,

Valerie

Download the free Love of Quilting Sew Easy™ Lessons eBook

Watch the free Love of Quilting Sew Easy™ Lesson Videos

Subscribe to Fon’s & Porter’s Love of Quilting magazine

Watch Fon’s & Porter’s Love of Quilting TV Show

*Quilt featured in header image: Dwellings, by Joanie Holton; a series quilt featuring paper foundation pieced house blocks.