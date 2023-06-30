Shopping Cart

LOVE OF QUILTING TV SERIES 4200 Articles 1 min read

Love of Quilting Series 4200: Episode 4202 – Mostly North

Vanessa Lyman
Join us for a preview of Love of Quilting Series 4200 episode 4202! Sara Gallegos’ “challenge” quilt for this season was a Mariner’s Compass, which is a traditionally advanced patchwork design. With Mostly North, she simplifies the process to make an achievable and still stunning version of the style. In this episode, we’ll pair the techniques of foundation piecing and curved piecing, which requires a few tricks. You’ll also learn how to create the half blocks for a column style setting.

Click here to get details on all the episodes in Love of Quilting TV Series 4200!

She also uses a trick for making sure your patch is the perfect size for the foundation shape—a method she picked up from Gigi Levsen last season on episode 4104 Cactus Basket!

Tools Used in this Episode:

Foundation Paper from C&T Publishing

Sewing Star Foot from PFAFF

¼” foot from PFAFF

Stiletto

1-½” x 12-½” Frosted Ruler from Olfa

Flat Head Pins

Microtex Needles

Tools Used Throughout the Series:

Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Magic Quilting & Crafting Spray

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars and Olfa

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Batting Used:

Fabrics Used:

80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Boho Garden by Teresa Magnusen for Clothworks

You’ll find Mostly North in the May/June 2023 issue of Love of Quilting Magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4200 series eBooklet!

Bonus!

After we filmed the episode, we got to chatting about a cool technique for using a straight-edge ruler to cut curves, so you can skip the scissors altogether! Watch as Sara demonstrates!

*This article contains affiliate links that helps us earn a small commission (at no additional cost to you). We’re grateful for your support!

