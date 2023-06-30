Love of Quilting Series 4200: Episode 4202 – Mostly North

Join us for a preview of Love of Quilting Series 4200 episode 4202! Sara Gallegos’ “challenge” quilt for this season was a Mariner’s Compass, which is a traditionally advanced patchwork design. With Mostly North, she simplifies the process to make an achievable and still stunning version of the style. In this episode, we’ll pair the techniques of foundation piecing and curved piecing, which requires a few tricks. You’ll also learn how to create the half blocks for a column style setting.

She also uses a trick for making sure your patch is the perfect size for the foundation shape—a method she picked up from Gigi Levsen last season on episode 4104 Cactus Basket!

After we filmed the episode, we got to chatting about a cool technique for using a straight-edge ruler to cut curves, so you can skip the scissors altogether! Watch as Sara demonstrates!