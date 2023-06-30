Love of Quilting Series 4200: Episode 4203 – Sea Glass Star

Join us for a preview of Love of Quilting Series 4200 episode 4203! Angela Huffman had so much fun with a technique she used in a throw pillow last season, she designed an entire quilt around it. Sea Glass Star uses asymmetrical strip sets to create banded flying geese, which creates a magnificent medallion star. We let ‘technique’ drive our creativity on this episode of Love of Quilting!

Click here to get details on all the episodes in Love of Quilting TV Series 4200!

Sara Gallegos and Angela Huffman are often inspired by the projects other designers share in the pages of Love of Quilting magazine. With her appreciation for clever techniques, Angela was inspired last season by a pillow she demonstrated, Sweet Happy Homes by Michele Mishler (episode 4113). She was determined to use that piecing technique Michele devised for the patchwork roof and chimney. Isn’t what she dreamed up amazing?

Here, Angela points out the ‘chimney’ on the Flying Geese unit; this technique inspired Sea Glass Star!

You’ll find Sea Glass Star in the May/June 2023 issue of Love of Quilting Magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4200 series eBooklet!

