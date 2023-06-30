Toggle Side Menu
LOVE OF QUILTING TV SERIES 4200 Articles 1 min read

Love of Quilting Series 4200: Episode 4204 – Quilted Postcard Swap

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments
Fall is here! Shop our favorite fall-themed patterns here.

Join us for a preview of Love of Quilting Series 4200 episode 4204! Sometimes you need to send a little patchwork love in the mail! Inspired by a ‘quilted postcard swap,’ guest Elaine Theriault joins Sara Gallegos to showcase patchwork techniques in a small format. Learn to create your own postcard, incorporating all the scraps from your sewing room—fabric, thread, stabilizers, batting, and anything else!

Click here to get details on all the episodes in Love of Quilting TV Series 4200!

Tools Used in this Episode:

Stamp and fabric ink or Postcard embroidery

Muslin or solid for postcard back

Embroidery needle or a topstitch needle

Scraps of stabilizer for decorative stitching

DMC embroidery floss

Heavyweight fusible stabilizer, such as TimTex or Fast 2 Fuse

Narrow Edge Foot (also referred to as an edge stitching or edge joining foot) from PFAFF

7/9-hole Cording Foot from PFAFF

Candlewicking Foot from PFAFF

Monogramming foot from PFAFF

Bobbin-weight thread

Tools Used Throughout the Series:

Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Magic Quilting & Crafting Spray

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars and Olfa

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Fabrics Used:

Scraps! (Many of Elaine’s fabrics are from Northcott)

Details for the original postcard swap appeared in the January/February 2023 issue of Love of Quilting Magazine and a gallery of images appeared in the May/June 2023 issue. You can find a condensed version of the instructions and the gallery in the 4200 series eBooklet!

Details for our next postcard swap will appear in the January/February 2024 issue of Love of Quilting Magazine.

