Join us for a preview of Love of Quilting Series 4200 episode 4204! Sometimes you need to send a little patchwork love in the mail! Inspired by a ‘quilted postcard swap,’ guest Elaine Theriault joins Sara Gallegos to showcase patchwork techniques in a small format. Learn to create your own postcard, incorporating all the scraps from your sewing room—fabric, thread, stabilizers, batting, and anything else!

Fabrics Used:

✓ Scraps! (Many of Elaine’s fabrics are from Northcott)

Details for the original postcard swap appeared in the January/February 2023 issue of Love of Quilting Magazine and a gallery of images appeared in the May/June 2023 issue. You can find a condensed version of the instructions and the gallery in the 4200 series eBooklet!

Details for our next postcard swap will appear in the January/February 2024 issue of Love of Quilting Magazine.

