Love of Quilting Series 4200: Episode 4205 – Shine Bright

Join us for a preview of Love of Quilting Series 4200 episode 4205! What happens when you combine classic chaining patchwork with a rainbow of stars? You get a quilt that will Shine Bright! For this quilt, Sara Gallegos showcases some black-and-white checkerboards for her Double Irish Chain design, and adds sparkle with rainbow-hued Friendship Stars. For an extra dash of delight, Sara adds a scrappy flange binding in a rainbow of colors!

Click here to get details on all the episodes in Love of Quilting TV Series 4200!

Tools Used in this Episode:

You’ll find Shine Bright in the July/August 2023 issue of Love of Quilting Magazine or find all the patterns in the 4200 series eBooklet!

