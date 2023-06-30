Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Love of Quilting TV Series 4200 is here! Save 15% on a new QDTV Subscription > >
LOVE OF QUILTING TV SERIES 4200 Articles 1 min read

Love of Quilting Series 4200: Episode 4205 – Shine Bright

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments

Join us for a preview of Love of Quilting Series 4200 episode 4205! What happens when you combine classic chaining patchwork with a rainbow of stars? You get a quilt that will Shine Bright! For this quilt, Sara Gallegos showcases some black-and-white checkerboards for her Double Irish Chain design, and adds sparkle with rainbow-hued Friendship Stars. For an extra dash of delight, Sara adds a scrappy flange binding in a rainbow of colors!

Click here to get details on all the episodes in Love of Quilting TV Series 4200!

Tools Used in this Episode:

Cutterpillar lightbox

¼ fusible tape Steam-a-Seam 2 for binding for The Warm Company

Edge-joining or stitch-in-the-ditch foot from PFAFF

4-½” square frosted OLFA ruler

Tools Used Throughout the Series:

Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Magic Quilting & Crafting Spray

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars and Olfa

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Batting Used:

Fusible fleece from The Warm Company

Fabrics Used:

Kona Cottons from Robert Kaufman

You’ll find Shine Bright in the July/August 2023 issue of Love of Quilting Magazine or find all the patterns in the 4200 series eBooklet!

From our Shop

*This article contains affiliate links that helps us earn a small commission (at no additional cost to you). We’re grateful for your support!

Join the Conversation!

Editor's Picks

Bill Volckening behind the camera.
Quilt Photography with Bill Volckening
by Brenna Riley Gates

Pressing & Popping: How to Spin Your Seams
by Vanessa Lyman

The (Slightly) Shady History of Red and White Quilts
by Jodi Butler
sewing machine tips
8 Sewing Machine Tips the Experts Want You to Know
by Quilting Daily

Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
by Quilting Daily

How to Adopt a Vintage Sewing Machine
by Tracy Mooney

How to Dye Fabric Parfait Style
by Carol Luddington
how to make a string quilt
Keep your Fabric Stash in Check with String Quilting
by Quilting Daily

A Definitive List of the 8 Best Quilting Tools for Beginners
by Quilting Daily
how to make a starry night quilt
Quilting with the Masters: How to Make a Starry Night Quilt
by Katie Chicarello

Maximize Quilting Time with Chain Piecing, Trimming, and Pressing
by Gigi Levsen

Crafting as Stress Relief
by Gigi Levsen

Register