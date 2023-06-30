Love of Quilting Series 4200: Episode 4206 – Signed With Love

Join us for a preview of Love of Quilting Series 4200 episode 4206! Quilters throughout the years have found ways to commemorate events through fabric. One of the oldest ways is through a signature quilt, in which autographs become a cherished keepsake. Angela Huffman shares a perfect design for such a quilt. Learn all the construction techniques, as well as tips for preparing fabric for autographs, on this episode of Love of Quilting.

Tools Used in this Episode:

You’ll find Signed With Love in the July/August 2023 issue of Love of Quilting Magazine or find all the patterns in the 4200 series eBooklet!

