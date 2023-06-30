Shopping Cart

LOVE OF QUILTING TV SERIES 4200

Love of Quilting Series 4200: Episode 4206 – Signed With Love

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments
Join us for a preview of Love of Quilting Series 4200 episode 4206! Quilters throughout the years have found ways to commemorate events through fabric. One of the oldest ways is through a signature quilt, in which autographs become a cherished keepsake. Angela Huffman shares a perfect design for such a quilt. Learn all the construction techniques, as well as tips for preparing fabric for autographs, on this episode of Love of Quilting.

Click here to get details on all the episodes in Love of Quilting TV Series 4200!

Tools Used in this Episode:

¼” foot from PFAFF

10” or 12” square ruler

IDenti Pen Permanent, dual tip

Freezer paper

Cardboard

Masking tape or painter’s tape

Tools Used Throughout the Series:

Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Magic Quilting & Crafting Spray

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars and Olfa

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Batting Used:

80/20 from The Warm Company

Fabrics Used:

Moda Pixel by Ruby Star Society

You’ll find Signed With Love in the July/August 2023 issue of Love of Quilting Magazine or find all the patterns in the 4200 series eBooklet!

