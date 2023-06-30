Love of Quilting Series 4200: Episode 4207 – Harvest Sky
Join us for a preview of Love of Quilting Series 4200 episode 4207! It can be fun to re-visit quilt patterns you’ve previously done, re-creating them in fresh fabrics and with new techniques. On this episode, Sara Gallegos is joined by guest Elaine Theriault, who re-worked her quilt, Harvest Sky, in exciting ways! A different take on the embroidered centerpieces, fresh colors, and different approaches to standard patchwork makes this quilt a brand-new experience!
Tools Used in this Episode:
Tools Used Throughout the Series:
Batting Used:
You’ll find Harvest Sky in the September/October 2019 issue of Love of Quilting Magazine or find all the patterns in the 4200 series eBooklet!
Alternate Stitch Option: If you don’t have an embroidery machine, check out the decorative stitches on your sewing machine. Chaining flowers are a common design. You still will want to use some kind of stabilizer, because decorative stitches have a lot of motion to them. Another option is to purchase some pre-embroidered appliqués—often found with the patches or buttons at the sewing supply store—that can be ironed on or stitched on.
