LOVE OF QUILTING TV SERIES 4200 Articles 1 min read

Love of Quilting Series 4200: Episode 4207 – Harvest Sky

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments
Join us for a preview of Love of Quilting Series 4200 episode 4207! It can be fun to re-visit quilt patterns you’ve previously done, re-creating them in fresh fabrics and with new techniques. On this episode, Sara Gallegos is joined by guest Elaine Theriault, who re-worked her quilt, Harvest Sky, in exciting ways! A different take on the embroidered centerpieces, fresh colors, and different approaches to standard patchwork makes this quilt a brand-new experience!

Click here to get details on all the episodes in Love of Quilting TV Series 4200!

Tools Used in this Episode:

¼” foot from PFAFF

Seam ripper

Embroidery foot from PFAFF

40-weight embroidery thread

Bobbin thread

Tear-away stabilizer

180mm x 130mm magnetic embroidery hoop from PFAFF

Embroidery needle

Tools Used Throughout the Series:

Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Magic Quilting & Crafting Spray

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars and Olfa

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Batting Used:

Fusible fleece from The Warm Company

You’ll find Harvest Sky in the September/October 2019 issue of Love of Quilting Magazine or find all the patterns in the 4200 series eBooklet!

Alternate Stitch Option: If you don’t have an embroidery machine, check out the decorative stitches on your sewing machine. Chaining flowers are a common design. You still will want to use some kind of stabilizer, because decorative stitches have a lot of motion to them. Another option is to purchase some pre-embroidered appliqués—often found with the patches or buttons at the sewing supply store—that can be ironed on or stitched on.

