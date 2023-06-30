Shopping Cart

Shopping Cart

No products in the cart.

SUBSCRIBE
Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Shopping Cart

No products in the cart.

Advanced Search
For the Love of Quilting! Get $5 Patterns Now > > >
LOVE OF QUILTING TV SERIES 4200 Articles 1 min read

Love of Quilting Series 4200: Episode 4208 – Stitch Modes 101

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments
Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Join us for a preview of Love of Quilting Series 4200 episode 4208! What in the world are all these different stitch modes? New technology means new opportunities for creativity. but it can also be a source of confusion. Angela Huffman demystifies the various settings you may encounter on various longarm and midarm-style quilting machines, showing you the how, why, and when for each mode.

Click here to get details on all the episodes in Love of Quilting TV Series 4200!

Tools Used in this Episode:

Millennium with Quilt Path and ruler base from APQS

Hartley straight edge ruler

Circular quilting motif from Angela Clark of Thread Waggle Quilting

Black light (helpful for seeing white thread on white fabric)

Ruler base

Tools Used Throughout the Series:

Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Magic Quilting & Crafting Spray

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars and Olfa

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

From our Shop

*This article contains affiliate links that helps us earn a small commission (at no additional cost to you). We’re grateful for your support!

Join the Conversation!

Register