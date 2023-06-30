Love of Quilting Series 4200: Episode 4208 – Stitch Modes 101

Join us for a preview of Love of Quilting Series 4200 episode 4208! What in the world are all these different stitch modes? New technology means new opportunities for creativity. but it can also be a source of confusion. Angela Huffman demystifies the various settings you may encounter on various longarm and midarm-style quilting machines, showing you the how, why, and when for each mode.

Click here to get details on all the episodes in Love of Quilting TV Series 4200!

Tools Used in this Episode:

✓ Millennium with Quilt Path and ruler base from APQS ✓ Hartley straight edge ruler ✓ Circular quilting motif from Angela Clark of Thread Waggle Quilting ✓ Black light (helpful for seeing white thread on white fabric) ✓ Ruler base

From our Shop