Shopping Cart

Shopping Cart

No products in the cart.

SUBSCRIBE
Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Shopping Cart

No products in the cart.

Advanced Search
Go Green! Get Digital Quilting Patterns for Only $5 > >
LOVE OF QUILTING TV SERIES 4200 Articles 1 min read

Love of Quilting Series 4200: Episode 4209 – Sunlight in the Window

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments
Our best-selling online course is back and better than ever! APQS Longarm Certification Sponsored by Quilting Daily has been revised and updated. Not only will you learn how to make beautiful quilts, you’ll also gain skills to turn your passion into a paycheck with tips on how to run your own quilting business.

Join us for a preview of Love of Quilting Series 4200 episode 4209! This wall hanging by Sharon Wasteney caught Sara Gallegos’ eye with its unusual combination of standard patchwork and cathedral windows. Sharon used the quilting to secure the folded edge of the cathedral windows—a technique Sara wanted to explore! Learn how to create this stunning, unique border on this episode of Love of Quilting.

Click here to get details on all the episodes in Love of Quilting TV Series 4200!

Tools Used in this Episode:

Clips from Fiskars

Microtex needle

Walking foot (or ensure IDT engaged)

Stiletto or awl

Glasshead pins

Appliqué pressing sheet

¼” piecing foot from PFAFF

Edgestitching foot from PFAFF

Echo quilting foot form PFAFF

Tools Used Throughout the Series:

Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Magic Quilting & Crafting Spray

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars and Olfa

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Batting Used:

Single-sided fusible fleece from The Warm Company

Fabric Used:

Batiks and solids

You’ll find Sunlight in the Window in the May/June 2023 issue of Love of Quilting Magazine or find all the patterns in the 4200 series eBooklet!

From our Shop

*This article contains affiliate links that helps us earn a small commission (at no additional cost to you). We’re grateful for your support!

Join the Conversation!

Register