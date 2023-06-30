Join us for a preview of Love of Quilting Series 4200 episode 4209! This wall hanging by Sharon Wasteney caught Sara Gallegos’ eye with its unusual combination of standard patchwork and cathedral windows. Sharon used the quilting to secure the folded edge of the cathedral windows—a technique Sara wanted to explore! Learn how to create this stunning, unique border on this episode of Love of Quilting.

Tools Used in this Episode:

Batting Used: ✓ Single-sided fusible fleece from The Warm Company Fabric Used: ✓ Batiks and solids

You’ll find Sunlight in the Window in the May/June 2023 issue of Love of Quilting Magazine or find all the patterns in the 4200 series eBooklet!

