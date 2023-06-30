Love of Quilting Series 4200: Episode 4210 – Fireside in Kalispell

Join us for a preview of Love of Quilting Series 4200 episode 4210! Inspired by the landscapes, traditions, and natural wonders of Montana, Angela Huffman’s quilt Fireside in Kalispell definitely has a Western vibe! Small changes to simple patchwork units have a big design impact when the secondary designs emerge. This quilt’s dramatic design is created using basic, beginner-friendly techniques like Flying Geese, Quarter-Square Triangles, and Half-Square Triangles…. All in cozy flannels!

Click here to get details on all the episodes in Love of Quilting TV Series 4200!

Back to Bear Lake

In the episode, Sara referenced the plaid fabrics she used in her quilt Cabin at Bear Lake, which had a combination of flannel and chambray. Watch that episode, 4008 – Cabin at Bear Lake, on your local public television station, or as part of your subscription to Quilting Daily TV!

Tools Used in this Episode:

You’ll find Fireside in Kalispell in the September/October 2023 issue of Love of Quilting Magazine or find all the patterns in the 4200 series eBooklet!

From our Shop