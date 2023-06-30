Toggle Side Menu
LOVE OF QUILTING TV SERIES 4200 Articles 1 min read

Love of Quilting Series 4200: Episode 4210 – Fireside in Kalispell

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments
Fall is here! Shop our favorite fall-themed patterns here.

Join us for a preview of Love of Quilting Series 4200 episode 4210! Inspired by the landscapes, traditions, and natural wonders of Montana, Angela Huffman’s quilt Fireside in Kalispell definitely has a Western vibe! Small changes to simple patchwork units have a big design impact when the secondary designs emerge. This quilt’s dramatic design is created using basic, beginner-friendly techniques like Flying Geese, Quarter-Square Triangles, and Half-Square Triangles…. All in cozy flannels!

Click here to get details on all the episodes in Love of Quilting TV Series 4200!

Back to Bear Lake

In the episode, Sara referenced the plaid fabrics she used in her quilt Cabin at Bear Lake, which had a combination of flannel and chambray. Watch that episode, 4008 – Cabin at Bear Lake, on your local public television station, or as part of your subscription to Quilting Daily TV!

Tools Used in this Episode:

¼” piecing foot from PFAFF

Frixion heat-away pen

12-½” square frosted ruler from Olfa

Tools Used Throughout the Series:

Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Magic Quilting & Crafting Spray

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars and Olfa

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Batting Used:

Single-sided fusible fleece from The Warm Company

Fabric Used:

Woolies Flannel from Maywood Studio Fabrics

You’ll find Fireside in Kalispell in the September/October 2023 issue of Love of Quilting Magazine or find all the patterns in the 4200 series eBooklet!

*This article contains affiliate links that helps us earn a small commission (at no additional cost to you). We’re grateful for your support!

