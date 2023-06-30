Shopping Cart

LOVE OF QUILTING TV SERIES 4200

Love of Quilting Series 4200: Episode 4211 – Lovely Day Folio Cover

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments
New Workshop! Join Catherine Redford in the brand-new online workshop Free-Motion Quilting: Fillers, Feathers, and Beyond!. Save your seat, the workshop begins January 16, 2024.

Join us for a preview of Love of Quilting Series 4200 episode 4211! Small, quilted projects are a good way to test new techniques or ideas. Sara’s folio cover can be constructed with traditional methods to fit a tablet or a notebook, and is a wonderful place to practice free-motion quilting or machine embroidery. (Sara stitches out hidden notes to her daughters!) Use your stitches to inspire other with joyful messages!

Click here to get details on all the episodes in Love of Quilting TV Series 4200!

Tools Used in this Episode:

¼” piecing foot from PFAFF

Appliqué pressing sheet

Magnetic hoop from PFAFF

40-weight rayon or polyester threads (ideal for embroidery)

Tear-away fusible stabilizer

Clips from Fiskars

¼” Double-sided fusible web tape from The Warm Company

Edgestitching foot for top stitching (optional) from PFAFF

Tools Used Throughout the Series:

Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Magic Quilting & Crafting Spray

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars and Olfa

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Batting Used:

Single-sided fusible fleece from The Warm Company

You’ll find Lovely Day Folio Cover in the September/October 2023 issue of Love of Quilting Magazine or find all the patterns in the 4200 series eBooklet!

