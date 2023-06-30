Join us for a preview of Love of Quilting Series 4200 episode 4211! Small, quilted projects are a good way to test new techniques or ideas. Sara’s folio cover can be constructed with traditional methods to fit a tablet or a notebook, and is a wonderful place to practice free-motion quilting or machine embroidery. (Sara stitches out hidden notes to her daughters!) Use your stitches to inspire other with joyful messages!

Click here to get details on all the episodes in Love of Quilting TV Series 4200!

Tools Used in this Episode:

Batting Used:

You’ll find Lovely Day Folio Cover in the September/October 2023 issue of Love of Quilting Magazine or find all the patterns in the 4200 series eBooklet!

From our Shop