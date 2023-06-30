Love of Quilting Series 4200: Episode 4212 – Row Your ‘Bow

Join us for a preview of Love of Quilting Series 4200 episode 4212! It’s hard to imagine a better quilt for celebrating and learning about color. Joining Sara Gallegos is guest Diane Harris, whose row quilt, Row Your ‘Bow, plays with the entire rainbow! In addition to some piecing and pressing advice that helps with the construction, Diane’s knowledge of practical color theory will have you making confident choices about fabric and placement in no time!

Click here to get details on all the episodes in Love of Quilting TV Series 4200!

A Big Thanks to Diane Harris

We had so much fun chatting with Diane, she even agreed to stay on and film a little video extra, showing you how she partially seams her rows when there are tricky intersections. Check out her technique below!

Tools Used in this Episode:

Batting Used: ✓ 80/20 blend from The Warm Company Fabric Used: ✓ Fabrics are all from Diane’s extensive fabric stash (she combines fabric she purchased in the 1980s with more contemporary pieces!)

You’ll find Row Your ‘Bow in the September/October 2023 issue of Love of Quilting Magazine or find all the patterns in the 4200 series eBooklet!

From our Shop