Love of Quilting Tips — Verified!

Since Love of Quilting began airing on public television in 2003, everyone’s favorite segment has always been ‘Viewer Tips.’ In this segment, we share the tricks, hacks, and lifetime lessons sent in by our clever, resourceful viewers. Sometimes, when we open an envelope or box full of Love of Quilting tips sent in by someone in the quilting community, it’s a revelation.

Other times, we’re confused…until we try it! In these short videos, we test out some of the tips sent in to see if it really works. Check out some of our favorite Love of Quilting tips below! And be sure to share your knowledge with your fellow quilters! If we use a your tip on the television show, in the magazine, or on social media, we’ll send you a one-year subscription to Love of Quilting Magazine. Find out how you can submit a tip here!

Basting That Quilt Sandwich!

Quilters love pool noodles! We get many tips that use a pool noodle, and in this video, we test out using the pool noodle in the quilt basting process!

And there are other clever methods! We were skeptical about the paint roller, but it actually works!

Just for fun, we tried out the pool noodle with spray basting versus the paint roller with pin basting. What’s your go-to basting method?

New Tips for Needle and Thread

This machine had a gunky needle from sewing fusible batting and hook-and-loop tape for this puppy coat. Would sewing through packaged alcohol wipes clean it off?

This viewer claims her tip allows you to sidestep all those tedious knots when thread basting EPP hexies. What does it mean to “marry your thread” and does it actually work?

This is our new favorite way to label thread spools! Date purchased, needle used, associated project—you can label these tags however you like, and save them from the landfill!

Binding, Scrubbies, Soap Marks, & Storage with a Secret!

Yay, more pool noodle! Wrap your binding around a pool noodle, sure, but how does it unfurl as you sew?

Love of Quilting viewers are so frugal and earth-conscious. Don’t throw away those produce bags; use your sewing skills to make pot scrubbies!

That last sliver of soap may be your new favorite quilt marking tool!

We love this tip about a storage bag for quilts, especially its secret little pocket for “repair patches.” Have YOU ever needed to repair a quilt patch?

Show Us Your Favorite Tips

We’re pretty impressed by these Love of Quilting tips as well as the ingenuity of our audience. What do you think about these tips? Do you have a favorite? Let us know on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below. And if you have a tip or trick that you think the quilting world should know about, be sure to submit it to our team! Click here to learn how.