We’ve all been paralyzed by perfection at some point in our lives. Sometimes it happens at work, at home, and worst of all, in the quilting studio! So what do you do when it happens? Ebony Love answered this question (and more) in the July/August 2020 issue of Quiltmaker magazine.

The following is based on a true story. The quilt in question has been omitted to protect the innocent.

Ten years ago, a friend of mine was working on an ambitious quilt—an enormous king-sized one with intricate piecing—and I greatly enjoyed watching the quilt come together in an impressive feat of piecing endurance. I’m not sure I would have been able to piece that quilt myself, though I love the look of the block she chose.

She also painstakingly pieced a backing with all the leftover scraps from cutting the quilt top; yes, even the funky-shaped scraps and random bits. It was spectacular. When it came time to quilt the quilt, she asked me if I would do it.

I said no.

I love my friend, but just knowing how much time and effort she had poured into that quilt, I worried about my ability to translate her vision into something that would do justice to her quilt. At the time, I’d only had my longarm for less than a year, and I worried about disappointing her.

Plus, she wanted me to finish it in time for her to gift it to someone, and if there’s one thing that slows me down faster than a mosquito in molasses, it’s the presence of an impending deadline. (Ask the Editor of this fine publication and she will tell you just how true that is.) I made up an excuse about being incredibly busy, but I would at least help her choose the thread and sketch some patterns for her to take to a different quilter.

We chose a lovely thread that seemed to work color-wise, without competing with the fabrics, and she mailed the quilt off to the quilter, who happened to be another friend of hers. I’m going to pause here a second, because by now you’re wondering why I’m taking so many words to describe a quilt that I could just show you a photo of, but the thing is… I can’t. I can’t show you a photo because of what happened next.

The quilter quilted the quilt (how many times can you say ‘quilt’ in a sentence?) and sent it back. When my friend opened the box, I’m pretty sure she wept. I know I would have. But not for the reason you might think.

It. Was. Terrible.

Apparently, she didn’t have the exact thread my friend asked for, so she decided to substitute with something she already had. It wasn’t even close. Not even a tiny bit close. Just imagine for a moment, if you had white thread, and decided black would work instead. It was that stark. At this point, my friend asked me for advice, and I said, “You really only have two options. Gift it the way it is or pull all the stitching out so it can be re-quilted.”

She couldn’t see herself gifting something that looked the way it did, and she couldn’t bear to ask her friend to requilt it. It would mean telling a dear friend how devastated she was about the quilt. Clearly, a new quilter would need to be found and the entire story hushed up. I, of course, can’t show you the quilt for fear that the quilter herself would see it, recognize it, and know what really happened. I don’t want to embarrass her at all, and even now in telling this story I worry she will find out, even though I’ve taken pains to change just about every detail of the story to keep that from happening.

You see… her friend had also worked very hard. It was an enormous quilt. She freehanded all the designs, and it would have been lovely if only the thread weren’t so… bad. As it was, you could see every bobble, blurp, backtrack, and blob. It made her work look amateurish. My heart hurt for the quilt and for my friend.

As it turned out, there was a third option for restoring the quilt. After weeks of trying to rip out quilting stitches and only getting a small corner of the outer border done, my friend came to a different conclusion.

She folded up that quilt, stuffed it in a closet, and proceeded to make a new one.

That’s right, folks. All that time spent searching for fabrics had to be done again. All the intricate piecing. Even the pieced backing was remade. I was simply in awe of her, and the question I knew was coming, came. She asked, and this time I said yes.

That was in December of 2012. See, I took it in around Christmas, because we already agreed that it wasn’t going to be a present that year, so no pressure, right? I was no less anxious about working on it, and I felt terrible that my hesitation had caused so much heartache. That guilt and anxiety became a negative feedback loop that prevented me from even looking at it. This went on for years.

My friend would occasionally ask me where her quilt was, never pressuring, but rightly wanting an update. I didn’t want to give it back and admit I didn’t have the guts to try, but I also didn’t want to try, fail, and ruin yet another quilt. I was stuck between the expectations I set for myself and the fear of disappointing a friend.

Eventually, she and I had a conversation about it. I shared with her my fears and doubts, and she assured me that I had absolute freedom to do what I wanted for the quilt. Clearly, I’m a different quilter now than I was ten years ago. I’ve learned a lot, my skills have grown, I teach quilting to others all around the country. With all that under my belt, how could I continue to be intimidated by a little ‘ole king-sized, intricately pieced quilt like that?

Even so, it took another two years from that conversation before I loaded the quilt onto my frame, and another two weeks before the quilt was finished. It was 7 years, almost to the day, from when she gave me the second quilt to work on. Did I break a mirror or something? Why did I do this to myself?

In the end, once I started quilting, it wasn’t much different from any other quilt I worked on. I spent so much time trying to live up to a standard that I simultaneously imposed on myself and was likely too high for anyone to ever meet. The quilt itself had a bigger story surrounding it, but in the end, it was just a quilt. Three layers, lovingly stitched. Its exquisiteness lay not at all in the quilting stitches, but in the heart and soul my friend (and I guess I, too) fused into it.

When my friend came to pick it up, I tried very hard not to point out my own bobbles and blurps, and we both just stood back and admired all the work that went into it. I sure wish I could show you, but you’ll have to content yourself with a stand-in this time.

Have you ever been paralyzed by perfection like this? A few things I’ve learned from this experience:

✓ If you get stuck, talk it over with someone. Trusted friends are great for this! ✓ Do one small thing that will help you start. For me, it was getting the backing ready to load. ✓ Set mini goals along the way to help you get from one step to the next. I started with loading, then choosing threads, then basting, then a block, etc. Pretty soon, my goals were entire rows of blocks! ✓ Keep your nose away from the quilt. We are all too close to, and all too critical of our own work. We look closely to find fault; the rest of the world looks closely to admire!

About the Author

Ebony Love is an award-winning quilter, author, and recognized as a leading expert in fabric die-cutting techniques.

She is author of The Big Little Book of Fabric Die Cutting Tips, Binding Crazy Angles, and other books about quilting, sewing and die-cutting.