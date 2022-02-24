Loving Your Leftovers: Using Extra Fat Quarters from A Flannel Baby Quilt

We’re at that interesting time of the year where winter bleeds into spring. Therefore our winter quilting is blending with spring projects and fresh burgeoning ideas. We love this piece original published back in January 2020 as it touches on both winter and spring themes – baby quilts and working with flannel. And it also offers valuable information on using up those interminable leftovers. Check out this adorable flannel baby quilt and burp cloth if you’re looking for a little baby quilt inspiration this spring!
In our November/December 2018 issue of Quilting Quickly, we played with “50 Ways to Love Your Leftovers.” (You know, those little pre-cut bits and pieces that didn’t quite make it into a quilt.) We had so much fun brainstorming ideas for projects and seeing what our designers did with their own leftovers, that we decided to make it a regular feature.
Beginning in the first 2019 issue of Pre-Cut Patchwork, we featured a leftover project from designer extraordinaire, Abigail Dolinger. Using a couple of extra fat quarters she had after making her adorable Nappy Nap flannel baby quilt, she went right to work to make a soft flannel burp cloth to match.
A burp cloth is such a sweet way to use up fat quarter extras, and the flannel is perfect: it gently adheres to most clothing, and is so soft next to the baby’s face.
The finished burp cloth is 7½” × 19½”. Materials you will need are:
- 2 (8″ × 20″) A rectangles assorted flannel prints for burp cloth top and bottom panels (Abigail used fabric from the Below Zero collection by Deborah Edwards for Northcott.)
- 60″ (⅝”-wide) white rickrack
- 4″ diameter circle from template material (Tip: Most coasters are about 4” in diameter, so you can trace that in a pinch)
Assembly
- Place 4″-diameter circle template in 1 corner of 1 assorted flannel print A rectangle, as shown in Trimming Diagram; trace curved edge. Cut on traced line.
Have a technical question?Contact Us