Loving Your Leftovers: Using Extra Fat Quarters from A Flannel Baby Quilt

We’re at that interesting time of the year where winter bleeds into spring. Therefore our winter quilting is blending with spring projects and fresh burgeoning ideas. We love this piece original published back in January 2020 as it touches on both winter and spring themes – baby quilts and working with flannel. And it also offers valuable information on using up those interminable leftovers. Check out this adorable flannel baby quilt and burp cloth if you’re looking for a little baby quilt inspiration this spring!

In our November/December 2018 issue of Quilting Quickly, we played with “50 Ways to Love Your Leftovers.” (You know, those little pre-cut bits and pieces that didn’t quite make it into a quilt.) We had so much fun brainstorming ideas for projects and seeing what our designers did with their own leftovers, that we decided to make it a regular feature.

Beginning in the first 2019 issue of Pre-Cut Patchwork, we featured a leftover project from designer extraordinaire, Abigail Dolinger. Using a couple of extra fat quarters she had after making her adorable Nappy Nap flannel baby quilt, she went right to work to make a soft flannel burp cloth to match.

Abigail Dolinger used leftover fat quarters from this flannel baby quilt, Nappy Nap, to create a coordinating burp cloth.

A burp cloth is such a sweet way to use up fat quarter extras, and the flannel is perfect: it gently adheres to most clothing, and is so soft next to the baby’s face.

The finished burp cloth is 7½” × 19½”. Materials you will need are:

2 (8″ × 20″) A rectangles assorted flannel prints for burp cloth top and bottom panels (Abigail used fabric from the Below Zero collection by Deborah Edwards for Northcott.)

60″ (⅝”-wide) white rickrack

4″ diameter circle from template material (Tip: Most coasters are about 4” in diameter, so you can trace that in a pinch)

Such a quick project, this burp cloth is a perfect way to use up those extra baby prints. For a bonus, you get to play with rickrack!

Assembly

Place 4″-diameter circle template in 1 corner of 1 assorted flannel print A rectangle, as shown in Trimming Diagram; trace curved edge. Cut on traced line.

Trimming Diagram

Repeat in each corner of both A rectangles to make 1 top panel and 1 bottom panel.

Referring to Rickrack Placement Diagram, lay out top panel, right side up. Fold over one end of white rickrack about ½”; pin near center edge of one long side of the top panel as shown. Continue pinning the rickrack in place along the outside edge, taking care not to stretch it around curved corners.

Rickrack Placement Diagram

At point where the rickrack ends meet, trim ½” beyond meeting point. Fold rickrack end over about ½” and abut the 2 folded ends.

Stitching ¼” from the top panel edge, sew the rickrack in place.

Layer the 2 panels right sides together. Join by sewing over previous line of stitching, leaving 3″ unsewn along 1 long side as shown in Assembly Diagram.

Assembly Diagram

Turn panels right side out through the 3″ opening; press lightly.

Sew the opening closed with a slip stitch.

Using a coordinating thread, topstitch along the outside edge to finish the burp cloth.