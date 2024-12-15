Shopping Cart

Machine Quilting and Big Stitch Binding: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4511

Angela Huffman pairs machine quilting with hand quilting in this episode. For machine quilting, you’ll learn about the types of thread best suited to the technique, as well as methods for marking your design. And this design is a triangular grid, so it’s walking foot friendly—no free-motion quilting required! For a human touch, Angela hand-stitches the binding, talking you through the threads, needles, and techniques needed for a charming finish. 

Tools Used in This Episode

Wonderfil 8 wt- Allison Glass Sun Collection Perle cotton 

Wonder Grip and Thimble from Taylor Seville 

Magic 2 in 1 Needle threader from Taylor Seville  

Sarah Fielke Big Stitch Needles 

Wonderclips from Clover 

Hera marker, chalk pencil, ceramic marker from Clover, tailor’s chalk,  

Green painter’s tape (has a little more grip than the blue version) 

PFAFF quilting bar or if your machine has guide beams, you can use those 

Batting

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Tools Used Throughout the Series

Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Published In

You’ll find Comfy Cozy Christmas, originally by Lynn Brown, in the Winter 2025 issue of Love of Quilting, or find in the 4500 series eBooklet!

From our Shop

