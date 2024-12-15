Machine Quilting and Big Stitch Binding: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4511
Angela Huffman pairs machine quilting with hand quilting in this episode. For machine quilting, you’ll learn about the types of thread best suited to the technique, as well as methods for marking your design. And this design is a triangular grid, so it’s walking foot friendly—no free-motion quilting required! For a human touch, Angela hand-stitches the binding, talking you through the threads, needles, and techniques needed for a charming finish.
Tools Used in This Episode
✓
Wonderfil 8 wt- Allison Glass Sun Collection Perle cotton
✓
Wonder Grip and Thimble from Taylor Seville
✓
Magic 2 in 1 Needle threader from Taylor Seville
✓
Sarah Fielke Big Stitch Needles
✓
Wonderclips from Clover
✓
Hera marker, chalk pencil, ceramic marker from Clover, tailor’s chalk,
✓
Green painter’s tape (has a little more grip than the blue version)
✓
PFAFF quilting bar or if your machine has guide beams, you can use those
Batting
Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company
Tools Used Throughout the Series
✓
Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF
✓
Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
✓
Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
✓
Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut
✓
Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio
Published In
You’ll find Comfy Cozy Christmas, originally by Lynn Brown, in the Winter 2025 issue of Love of Quilting, or find in the 4500 series eBooklet!
From our Shop
