How to Make Quilted Tree Decorations: A Step-by-Step Guide

Want to make learn how to make quilted tree decorations? These Fabric Forest Topiaries created by Cynthia Ann Dubbers are the perfect place to start! They’re fun, festive, and will help you get ride of your fabric scraps in a hurry!

There are so many things to like about this project. Firstly, you can use quilting fabric scraps that are as small as a nickel (you know you have them!). Secondly, you can separate the steps and complete parts of the project ahead (and while watching television or daughter’s basketball game). And finally, you can change the look of the trees by your choice of fabrics (like vintage feedsack scraps or all-white sheers, brocades, and velvets) or patterns (like solids, prints, or batiks).

Fabric Forest Topiaries by Cynthia Ann Dubbers

Materials Needed

Directions

1 Cover the base by wrapping ribbon around it, spiraling from the bottom to the tip, slightly overlapping as you go and pinning in place. 2 Cut five sizes of circles from your fabric, starting with small pieces (about the size of a quarter) and increasing the diameter about 3/8 of an inch or so for each size. 3 Make stacks of the graduated circles, hand stitching them together with a button in the center. The number of stacks you need will depend on the size of your cone. 4 Starting at the bottom, begin pinning the stacked circles to the cone, overlapping them somewhat to cover. Work your way to the top.

Cynthia’s Tips

✓ Don’t put too much thought into choosing your fabric while cutting the circles; just pick up a piece and start cutting. It will save a ton of time. ✓ I like to cut more than one circle at a time and I have found that cutting four at a time is pretty manageable. I also like to finish cutting a lot of circles at one time before moving on to the next step. I’m a big believer in saving time, so I often spend one evening just cutting and stacking until I have several baggies of circles. ✓ Cut the fabric circles out of used clothing for a worn, vintage look. ✓ I do the fraying at a table while I watch a movie, and I like to wear an apron to keep from being covered with hundreds of tiny strings. ✓ Sew any extra fabric flowers onto headbands, barrettes, or even onto a hat as a cute accent.

Now that you know how to make quilted tree decorations, we hope you’ll be able to achieve your interior design desires! Whether it’s for the holidays or just for fun, these quilted trees are a fun (and fast) project. Want more quick and easy holiday decor projects? Download a copy of Quilting Arts Holiday 2014 today!