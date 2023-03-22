Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Celebrate National Craft Month with $5.00 Magazines! > >

Fabric Forest Topiaries by Cynthia Ann Dubbers

ARTICLES Articles 2 min read

How to Make Quilted Tree Decorations: A Step-by-Step Guide

Quilting Daily
0 Comments
Fabric Forest Topiaries by Cynthia Ann Dubbers

Want to make learn how to make quilted tree decorations? These Fabric Forest Topiaries created by Cynthia Ann Dubbers are the perfect place to start! They’re fun, festive, and will help you get ride of your fabric scraps in a hurry!

There are so many things to like about this project. Firstly, you can use quilting fabric scraps that are as small as a nickel (you know you have them!). Secondly, you can separate the steps and complete parts of the project ahead (and while watching television or daughter’s basketball game). And finally, you can change the look of the trees by your choice of fabrics (like vintage feedsack scraps or all-white sheers, brocades, and velvets) or patterns (like solids, prints, or batiks).

how to make quilted tree decorations
Fabric Forest Topiaries by Cynthia Ann Dubbers

Materials Needed

A Foam Cone

Dressmaker Pins

Fabric Scraps

Fabric Scissors

1″-wide strips of fabric or ribbon to cover the base

Buttons

Needle and Thread

Directions

1

Cover the base by wrapping ribbon around it, spiraling from the bottom to the tip, slightly overlapping as you go and pinning in place.

2

Cut five sizes of circles from your fabric, starting with small pieces (about the size of a quarter) and increasing the diameter about 3/8 of an inch or so for each size.

3

Make stacks of the graduated circles, hand stitching them together with a button in the center. The number of stacks you need will depend on the size of your cone.

4

Starting at the bottom, begin pinning the stacked circles to the cone, overlapping them somewhat to cover. Work your way to the top.

Cynthia’s Tips

Don’t put too much thought into choosing your fabric while cutting the circles; just pick up a piece and start cutting. It will save a ton of time.

I like to cut more than one circle at a time and I have found that cutting four at a time is pretty manageable. I also like to finish cutting a lot of circles at one time before moving on to the next step. I’m a big believer in saving time, so I often spend one evening just cutting and stacking until I have several baggies of circles.

Cut the fabric circles out of used clothing for a worn, vintage look.

I do the fraying at a table while I watch a movie, and I like to wear an apron to keep from being covered with hundreds of tiny strings.

Sew any extra fabric flowers onto headbands, barrettes, or even onto a hat as a cute accent.

Now that you know how to make quilted tree decorations, we hope you’ll be able to achieve your interior design desires! Whether it’s for the holidays or just for fun, these quilted trees are a fun (and fast) project. Want more quick and easy holiday decor projects? Download a copy of Quilting Arts Holiday 2014 today!

*This article contains affiliate links that helps us earn a small commission from purchases — at no additional cost to you. We are grateful for your support!

Join the Conversation!

Editor's Picks


The Quilts of Mountain Mist: Indispensable and Timeless
by Quilting Daily

How to Dye Fabric Parfait Style
by Carol Luddington
Bill Volckening behind the camera.
Quilt Photography with Bill Volckening
by Brenna Riley Gates

Maximize Quilting Time with Chain Piecing, Trimming, and Pressing
by Gigi Levsen

A Definitive List of the 8 Best Quilting Tools for Beginners
by Quilting Daily
how to make a string quilt
Keep your Fabric Stash in Check with String Quilting
by Quilting Daily

How to Adopt a Vintage Sewing Machine
by Tracy Mooney

Pressing & Popping: How to Spin Your Seams
by Vanessa Lyman

Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
by Quilting Daily
sewing machine tips
8 Sewing Machine Tips the Experts Want You to Know
by Quilting Daily
how to make a starry night quilt
Quilting with the Masters: How to Make a Starry Night Quilt
by Katie Chicarello

The (Slightly) Shady History of Red and White Quilts
by Jodi Butler


Register