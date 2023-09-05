Toggle Side Menu
ARTICLES

Homemade Gifts for the Holidays: Make a Plan Today

Annette Falvo
If you’re like me, you love to give one-of-a-kind homemade gifts to your friends and family throughout the year. And September is a great time to find a treasure trove of clever, fun ideas to start working on before the holiday crunch arrives. I just love it when I see a great idea and know which friend or family member would go bonkers for it!

Clear Out Your Fabric Stash

This year, I’ve decided to combine my gift giving plans with some stash-busting efforts. My collection of fabric and yarn could use some trimming down and now is a better time than any to put those forgotten fibers to good use! Much like a chef who gathers and preps ingredients to cook a recipe, I like to gather and prep the things I’ll need to make my homemade gifts.

I choose a pattern, the fabric, thread, and any notions that might be needed. These items are then placed into a container—a plastic tub, a box, or even a paper bag works! Having all the “stuff” in one place really makes it a cinch to pick up a project later on. I don’t have to go on a frustrating hunt for anything! I also realize the types of crafts I want to make has a lot to do with the person I’m making the gift for.

Mug Rugs & Candle Mats

When the colder months come, I love to spend evenings in front of the fire with a glass of wine, some nice tunes, and some sort of handwork project such as embroidery or knitting. And I know that lots of my friends do, too! So what better way to help them enjoy their evenings than with an adorable candle mat that can also double as a mug rug?

Light the Way Candle Mat by Margie Ullery
Homemade Gifts
Modern Mug Rugs by Denise Russell

I’m obsessed with the adorable Light the Way Candle Mat by Margie Ullery. You can choose from three designs including Christmas lights, Christmas mice and dreidels. Another great gift option to consider is Modern Mug Rugs by Denise Russell that can be used year-round! Plus they’re the perfect small quilting project to make with 2½” strips.

Use Up Your Yarn

This year, I also plan to tackle my yarn stash, so I decided to pay a visit to Quilting Daily’s sister website, Interweave, where I found some great knitted projects. Check out these great fingerless gloves that keep hands warm while allowing the fingers the freedom to type or text. The textured mock cable pattern would look great in either solid or variegated yarns, and I have both in my stash!

Homemade Gifts
June Knitted Mitts by Cassie Castillo

Designed to be long enough for ample wrist coverage, these mitts are made with a twisted stitch pattern that creates cable-like decorative ribbing that will keep your hands warm while you drive and even while you’re knitting. Thank you, Interweave!

Table Runner Fun

As the warm weather fades into an autumn chill my mind shifts to gifts that welcome us back to the indoors. Table runners are at the top of my gift list for friends who love to entertain. The Rainbow Braid Table Runner by Steph Skardal is oh-sew versatile and can be made in a number of stash-busting styles to suit any gift recipient’s taste! An added bonus? That pre-cut bundle you impulsively purchased at some point is perfect for this project.

Homemade Gifts
Rainbow Braid Table Runner by Steph Skardal
Graphic Patchwork Table Runner by Amy Ellis

Another great gift option is Amy Ellis’ Graphic Patchwork Table Runner. This design allows you to use up all types of fabric scraps, from bold prints to solids and everything in between. Ellis notes “I love having a runner on my kitchen table, not only for the pop of color, but also to catch the unexpected spills at dinnertime” so this is the perfect gift for friends with kids!

Cozy Pillows

As we all know, the short days of winter are an invitation to incorporate a little more rest into our lives. And smaller projects like throw pillows are quintessential quick gifts that invoke a cozy feeling. This texture-loving pillow by Jen Daly is made with corduroy — and guess what — I even have some corduroy in my stash!

Corduroy Christmas by Jen Daly
Petal Pom-Pom Pillow Pattern

The Petal Pom-Pom Pillow Pattern featured in Modern Patchwork Spring 2014 is another fabulous stash-busting gift option. Dazzling, dainty, and downright delightful, this pillow will surely make anyone smile because, let’s face it, pom-poms make people happy.

What Will You Make?

I hope that this planning and organization coupled with the added benefit of using up some leftover fabric and yarn will go a long way toward my homemade gift-giving! It can be tricky planning ahead with homemade gifts, especially once the holiday chaos arrives. Do you have any tips or tricks to keeping ahead on your gift-giving game? Let us know on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below!

