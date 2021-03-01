Make a Plan Now to Create Homemade Gifts Each Season of the Year

If you’re like me, you love to give one-of-a-kind homemade gifts to your friends and family throughout the year. National Craft Month is a great time to find a treasure trove of clever, fun ideas. I just love it when I see a great idea and know which friend or family member would go bonkers for it!

This year I’ve decided to combine my gift giving plans with some stash-busting efforts. My collection of fabric and yarn could use some trimming down and since current Covid-19 restrictions favor staying home it’s a great time to put those forgotten fibers to good use!

Much like a chef who gathers and preps ingredients to cook a recipe, I like to gather and prep the things I’ll need to make my homemade gifts. I choose a pattern, the fabric, thread, and any notions that might be needed. These items are then placed into a container—a plastic tub, a box, or even a paper bag works!

Having all the “stuff” in one place really makes it a cinch to pick up a project later on. I don’t have to go on a frustrating hunt for anything!

I also realize the types of crafts I want to make has a lot to do with the seasons—so I’m planning ahead to appease my inner crafting barometer…

Spring is a time to think about Easter gifts, Mother’s Day gifts, and teacher gifts. I found this free pattern on Quilting Daily for this adorable candle mat, which I think could double as a mug rug!

When summer comes, I love to spend summer evenings outdoors with a glass of wine, some nice tunes, and some sort of handwork project such as embroidery or knitting.

This summer I plan to tackle my yarn stash, so I thought I’d pay a visit to Quilting Daily’s sister website, Interweave where I found some great knitted projects. While chilly-weather attire isn’t what I typically think of on a summer evening, knitting up some small projects in July will put me ahead in December for holiday gifts.

Check out these great fingerless gloves that keep hands warm while allowing the fingers the freedom to type or text. The textured mock cable pattern would look great in either solid or variegated yarns, and I have both in my stash!

As the warm weather fades into an autumn chill my mind shifts to gifts that welcome us back to the indoors. Table runners are at the top of my gift list for friends who love to entertain. This versatile braided table runner can be made in a number of stash-busting styles to suit any gift recipient’s taste!

The short days of winter are an invitation to incorporate a little more rest into our lives. Smaller projects such as throw pillows are quick gifts that invoke a cozy feeling. This texture-loving pillow by Jen Daly is made with corduroy—and guess what—I even have some corduroy in my stash!

This year I hope a little planning and organization with the added benefit of using up some leftover fabric and yarn will go a long way toward my homemade gift-giving!