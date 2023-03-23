It’s no secret that I’ve been working to hone my walking foot quilting skills for quite some time now. In fact, I recently bought the book Modern Machine Quilting and even took an in-person class with my favorite teacher (and friend!) Catherine Redford. But there’ seems to be’s still something holding me back from tackling my stack of quilt tops. So what is it?

It’s Perfection.

Yes, the expectation that my quilting will be flawless, professional looking, and — dare I say — prize-worthy, is basically preventing me from moving forward and becoming truly proficient at this important skill. Not only that, my avoidance is actually making me slip backward and forget the basic skills I had already mastered.

Catherine recently taught a class for me and my friends. I’m always amazed at her artistry!

A few weeks ago, when Catherine taught a class for my local friends, I was reminded of a few of the basics that can bring any quilter from good to great. Confession: some of these were gleaned from Catherine, and others were picked up from other quilters whose work I admire. But whatever the source, they are awesome tips that can help me – and you – master the skill of quilting on a home machine!

Without Further Ado, the Five P’s

1 One 2 Two 3 Three 4 Four 5 Five

So, be sure to take the time to press your seams open, prepare a sample, pin baste, plan, and practice… you’ll be happy you did! And also be sure to keep a copy of Modern Machine Quilting by your machine for lots more tips, techniques, and exercises that will have you walking foot quilting like a pro before you know it.

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre