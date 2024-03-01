Making Broken Heart Quilt Blocks for National Quilting Day

To celebrate National Quilting Day on Saturday, March 16th, we’re making Broken Heart quilt blocks. You can learn more about this unique vintage block filled with hearts in Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting January/February 2024 issue. We think making Broken Heart quilt blocks is a lovely way to express our passion for quilting on this special day!

The Broken Heart Block

The following instructions are for one 15” block, but you can make as many as you like. For each block, you will need five assorted pink prints (a 10” square from each of 4 prints works well, plus a 3½” square for the fifth) and one or more assorted white prints (about ⅜ yard total). So, gather your fabrics, dust off your sewing machine, and let’s get stitching!

Cutting

To make one block:

From assorted white-on-white prints, cut: ✓ 4 squares 6½” (D) ✓ 4 squares 4¼” (A) ✓ 4 squares 3″ (F) ✓ 4 rectangles 2” x 3½” (C) From each of 4 assorted pink prints, cut: ✓ 2 squares 5″ (E) ✓ 4 squares 2-3/8” (B) From one assorted pink print, cut: ✓ 1 square 3½” (G)

My patches cut and ready to sew!

Assembly

Use an accurate ¼” seam allowance throughout to ensure all elements of the block fit together well.

1 Referring to our Quick-Pieced Flying Geese Units Sew Easy Lesson, use 1 assorted white print A and 4 matching pink print B’s to make 4 matching Flying Geese. Make 4 sets of 4 matching Flying Geese total as shown in Photo 1. (One from each set will be extra.) Photo 1. Make 4 sets of matching Flying Geese; 1 Flying Geese unit from each of these sets will be extra. 2 Join 3 matching Flying Geese and 1 white C as shown to make a section. Make 4 sections total. Photo 2. Make 4 Sections with 3 Flying Geese and 1 white C like this. 3 This is a good time to lay out the Flying Geese sections, E’s, F’s, and G on your design wall or sewing table. In my semi-assembled block in Photo 3, notice the placements of the Flying Geese sections between the sets of matching pink E’s. White F’s are joined to the outside corners of the block. Photo 3. Watch the placements of the E’s and F’s! Arranging the sections and patches now will help keep it all organized as you stitch-and-flip to make units. 4 Refer to our Stitch-and-Flip Corners Sew Easy Lesson and join 1 pink E to a corner of 1 white D as shown in Photo 4. Photo 4 5 In the same way, join the appropriate pink E to the opposite corner (Photo 5). Photo 5 6 Use the stitch-and-flip technique to join 1 white F to an outside adjacent corner of D as shown in Photo 6 to complete 1 unit. Repeat to make 4 units total. Photo 6 7 Lay out sections, units, and pink G as shown in Photo 7. Photo 7 8 Join into rows; join rows to complete your Broken Heart block.

The final block!

Enjoy National Quilting Day

Make 2 more and you have enough for a table runner. Or make 8 more and use them in a 3 by 3 layout for a 45” table topper, wall hanging, or baby quilt. In the meantime, share your first block with us on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #BrokenHeartBlock so we can marvel at your handiwork.

Whether you stitch up a Broken Heart block, support your local quilt shop, check out a quilt museum, or just hang out with your best quilting buddies, we hope you’ll take some time to celebrate the beauty of quilting on National Quilting Day. And, as always, happy stitching!