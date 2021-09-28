Making Memory Quilts with Children’s Clothes

In the Quilting Daily Making Memory Quilts: Children’s Clothes online workshop you will learn a variety of techniques and tips for making onesies and other children’s clothes and costumes into blocks that can be used in quilts, pillows or any other kind of craft project that you want to do. You will learn different ways to deal with the fabrics and bulk that are many times associated with children’s clothes and costumes.

In Trish Bowman’s Workshop turn children’s cloths into quilt blocks!

Lessons in the Workshop:

Lesson 1: Collecting & Evaluating

Evaluate which items and parts of items can be used

Track and mark special notes on each memory item

Lesson 2: Cutting & Sewing the Onsies

Remove onesie snaps.

Cut onsies into 3 pieces.

Stitch down shoulder seams.

Lesson 3: Making Your Block

Size your initial block size.

Lesson 4: Fusibles & Mounting

Pick a fusible fabric that works best for your item.

Use an applique pressing mat.

Lesson 5: Working with Onsies

Let’s get that onesie sewn down! Watch along as Trish provides tips and tricks.

Lesson 6: Working with T-Shirts

Cut your children’s shirts for use in block.

Prepare your block.

Sew your shirt to your block fabric.

Lesson 7: Working with Overalls & Bulky Materials

Cut bulky items to prepare for mounting.

Add additional items for a design effect.

Hand sew bulky items.

Lesson 8: Quilting & Embellishing

Become inspired with quilt designs!

Downloadable material for your course included:

Dreamy Memories Pattern (Pillowcases)

Variable Size Children’s Quilt Pattern

Tips & Tricks Sheet

