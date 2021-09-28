Making Memory Quilts with Children’s Clothes

In the Quilting Daily Making Memory Quilts: Children’s Clothes online workshop you will learn a variety of techniques and tips for making onesies and other children’s clothes and costumes into blocks that can be used in quilts, pillows or any other kind of craft project that you want to do. You will learn different ways to deal with the fabrics and bulk that are many times associated with children’s clothes and costumes.
Lessons in the Workshop:
Lesson 1: Collecting & Evaluating
- Evaluate which items and parts of items can be used
- Track and mark special notes on each memory item
Lesson 2: Cutting & Sewing the Onsies
- Remove onesie snaps.
- Cut onsies into 3 pieces.
- Stitch down shoulder seams.
Lesson 3: Making Your Block
- Size your initial block size.
Lesson 4: Fusibles & Mounting
- Pick a fusible fabric that works best for your item.
- Use an applique pressing mat.
Lesson 5: Working with Onsies
- Let’s get that onesie sewn down! Watch along as Trish provides tips and tricks.
Lesson 6: Working with T-Shirts
- Cut your children’s shirts for use in block.
- Prepare your block.
- Sew your shirt to your block fabric.
Lesson 7: Working with Overalls & Bulky Materials
- Cut bulky items to prepare for mounting.
- Add additional items for a design effect.
- Hand sew bulky items.
Lesson 8: Quilting & Embellishing
- Become inspired with quilt designs!
Downloadable material for your course included:
- Dreamy Memories Pattern (Pillowcases)
- Variable Size Children’s Quilt Pattern
- Tips & Tricks Sheet
In this video, Trish explains what you will learn how to make in this one-of-a-kind workshop.
Sign up now for Making Memory Quilts: Children’s Clothes with Trish Bowman Online Interactive Workshop. The workshop goes from 10/29/2021 to 11/26/2021. Registration ends on 11/12/2021. Register early and save $5 with code: CHILD5 – expires 10/29/21.
Included with QDTV
Digital Products