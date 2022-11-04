McCall’s Quilting First Look, Jan/Feb 2023

After the holidays and New Year’s Day, despite the promise and possibilities of the beginning of a brand-new year, there’s also the comedown from the excitement of the holiday thrills, combined with the bitter cold of deep winter. I’ve found one thing that can consistently cheer me up this time of year is creating, color, and staying as cozy as possible—all things that are part and parcel of making and using quilts!

McCall’s Quilting January/February 2023

Even when it’s gray, windy, and freezing outside, I can count on a quilt cuddle to warm up my mood and keep me going. Then I get another boost by going into my sewing space to sew colorful patches together—whether I use old fabric scraps or a new designer collection is less important than the creative nourishment and sense of accomplishment that the sewing provides. Knowing the effect that this time of year has on me, and perhaps others, I wanted to fill this issue with quilts that can provide the same sense of coziness, comfort, color, and creativity to quilters in a big way.

The more quilt there is to cuddle, the more coziness it can provide; that’s why we specifically asked our contributors for a few quilts that are big enough for the whole family to cuddle in. And so, we’ve got cozy quilts, we’ve got BIG cozy quilts, and we’ve got quilts that are big on creativity, color, and love!

Harlequin Rainbow by Susan Deshensky

Check out Harlequin Rainbow by Susan Deshensky, a bold, bright, big bed quilt bursting with color and style.

Evergreen Trees by Terrie Peterson

Evergreen Trees by Terrie Peterson, a whopping 109” square, is a giant, gorgeous tribute to the promise of spring after a long, cold winter.

Perfectly Plaid by Jen Daly

Jen Daly went big on her flannel throw inspired by woven plaid, enlarging the motif to create a masterful, modern throw in Perfectly Plaid.

Cozy Sweater by Bonnie Osness

Cozy Sweater, designed and made by Bonnie Osness, was inspired by classic, two-color Fair Isle knitting motifs and features a delightful pair of reindeer in love.

Winter Bloom by Becky Rico

Fair Isle knitting motifs also inspired Winter Bloom by Becky Rico, a gorgeous throw that may invoke a snowflake for some, a beautiful blossom for others.

Keep the Home Fires Burning by Emily Bailey

Turn your scrap fabric into a family heirloom by using it to make Keep the Home Fires Burning by Emily Bailey, a sampler-style design with a huge heart, literally and figuratively. In fact, use your scraps to sew up any or all of the patterns in this issue—it’s such a pleasure to personalize a pattern with fabrics that are already a part of one’s life.

You'll also want to scan the QR code on the last page of the issue for a free digital pattern download, Fractured Facets by Joanie Holton and Melanie Greseth, curated just for our readers.

Gigi