First Look: McCall’s Quilting July/August 2021

As I write this letter, travel restrictions caused by COVID are just beginning to ease. (Thank goodness!) It’s been a crazy year of staying at home, cancelling visits with friends and family, bringing vacations and special trips to visit new places to a screeching halt.

It’s a good thing to make a quilt to keep someone warm or to decorate a wall but there can be more to what we create than just that. As quiltmaker-artists, we are able to express concepts in our quilts.

In our McCalls July/August 2021 issue , we’ve given you some ideas to illustrate a physical location—a chance to visit someplace new without leaving your home or a way to remember a really special place you’ve gone to in the past. There are different ways to make the viewer of your quilt think of a place, with special fabric as well as design.

Let’s think a bit more about fabrics. There are panels that portray different geographical areas. And when I think of batiks, I think Indonesia; silk makes me think of China. When I see the beautiful taupes and the muted colors that many of the Japanese quilters use, I immediately know where the quilt originated. Are there other fabrics that just shout where they are from? I’m sure I’m missing some. And design—we can make maps, we can recreate scenes, or we can make symbols like the maple leaf for Canada or construct a classic Hawaiian appliqué quilt.

A trip to New England in the fall could be the starting point for a glorious autumn quilt. Or a trip to Cancun could inspire a quilt with beach colors, like tan for the sand, aqua for the ocean, and a touch of ivory for seashells.

Take a look at the July/August issue of McCall’s Quilting. It’s got a whole lot of good “stuff”. In fact, we had so many wonderful patterns that we put Quilt Basics online so if there are techniques you would like to brush up on, they are here for you.

Let your imagination soar. We’ve given you ideas in this issue. I hope you find inspiration to try one or more of them.

Happy quilting,

Lori

Editor, McCall’s Quilting

