First Look: McCall’s Quilting July/August 2022

Do you prefer the process of making a quilt, or is the product the best part? Some quilters revel in every step of the construction process, staying in the moment and enjoying each slow, steady movement toward completion, while others grumble about this step and rush through the next, purely with the goal of turning a work-in-progress into a finished and bound quilt to use and enjoy. In other words, which is best—the journey or the destination? You can choose one or the other, but why not both?

The vastness and variety of destinations in the beautiful country we live in is the inspiration for many of the quilts in the McCall’s Quilting July/August 2022 issue, but so is the act of traveling itself.

Baggage Claim by Laura Strickland

We’re excited to introduce the first part of a new series quilt, Baggage Claim by Laura Strickland; a stunning, rainbow-hued homage to the thrill of preparing for a big journey. Come along and join us to make this truly wonderful quilt; the third and final installment will be in our November/December 2022 issue.

I’m also loving West Coast Cruisin’ by Natalie Crabtree, which is a gorgeous invitation to hit the road, wherever it goes.

Grandma’s Summer Garden by Becky Rico

And while Grandma’s Summer Garden by Becky Rico is not explicitly inspired by traveling, the English Paper Piecing portion of the pattern is an ideal project to bring along on a trip to while away the hours. If you’ve never tried this technique, we’ve shared some tips to make your introduction to it easy and enjoyable (and especially portable!).

The Mountains Are Calling by Jen Daly

Then there are the quilts and projects inspired by beautiful destinations all over our amazing country, like The Mountains Are Calling by Jen Daly; a tribute to the majesty of nature and those who love it.

Montana! by Terrie Peterson

And be sure to go download our free (for a limited time) bonus quilt pattern, Montana! By Terrie Peterson, which celebrates the natural beauty of that state.

And as in every issue for July, we’re excited to share several dazzling, dynamic quilts especially for celebrating our country and the anniversary of its independence, one of which is our cover quilt, All American Spirit by Laureen Smith, a quick, fun decor project for the 4th.

However you like to quilt, whether slow and steady to relish every step, or fast and furious to finish up quick, there’s something in these pages for everyone. Enjoy the journey of creating any or all of these patterns, and delight in the destination of your very own completed quilt.

Quilt Basics covers the main techniques you will need to make most of the quilts in this issue; it’s available to download online at https://www.quiltingdaily.com/quilt-basics-and-lessons/.

You’ll love the quilting motif in this issue, available for download at https://www.quiltingdaily.com/finishing-touch/.