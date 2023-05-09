First Look: McCall’s Quilting July/August ’23

Ah, summer! Wafting warm breezes lure one outside and carry one along in a calm, unhurried way towards any adventure that may await. McCall’s Quilting July/August ’23 issue is all about remembering our childhoods, when the beginning of every single summer day was a brand-new chance for fun, discovery, and possibility. If you’re fortunate enough to have a bit of time off from work this year to take a vacation, what a treat to check out all this amazing country has to offer, exploring at your leisure and indulging in whatever interests you.

Exploration doesn’t only happen in the physical, geographic sense. We can also explore ideas, thinking and stretching out a concept until it becomes something else entirely. Or one might explore a favorite technique, working out different variations to see how far it can be taken from the starting point. Even fabric selection for a quilt is a type of exploration—auditioning color and print combinations, selecting or rejecting fabrics to gain control over your creation.

City Park by Natalie Crabtree

From the city to the country, from the desert to the sea, we’ve got ideas about where you can start your next quilt exploration. If you’re looking for urban inspiration, head over to City Park by Natalie Crabtree.

Stars Over the City by Jennifer Thomas

Or spend a night with Stars Over the City by Jennifer Thomas.

Down the Shore by Siobhan Fitzpatrick

For a more tranquil time, revel in the sand, sea, and summer sun with Down the Shore by Siobhan Fitzpatrick.

Sand Dunes by Nancy Scott

Or traipse through Sand Dunes by Nancy Scott. For further quilting explorations, get informed about quilt-related attractions and happenings this summer all over the country and use our Quilter’s Road Trip article to plan your perfect trip.

Starry Sampler by Scott Flanagan

Take a detour from the annual Independence Day celebrations to outer space with us to continue working on Starry Sampler, designed by Scott Flanagan! In part two of the series quilt, we’ll finish making all the blocks for the quilt center. Check out our coordinating step-by-step tutorial video on partial seams to accompany this part of the series here.

Starry Sampler by Scott Flanagan

Explore locally, nationally, intellectually, creatively, or from the comfort of your sewing space—all will provide an amazing American adventure. Check out McCall’s Quilting July/August ’23 issue here!

Happy quilting!

Gigi Levsen

Editor, McCall’s Quilting