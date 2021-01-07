First Look: McCall’s Quilting March/April 2021

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!

Now that the holidays are over, many of us are thinking about sorting and organizing our sewing room or studio. Every year for the past 5 years or more, I’ve spent most of January and February trying to pare down the amount of “stuff” I have in my studio. I finish PIGS (Projects in Grocery Sacks) and sort through tools and projects in order to find things to donate so I have more available space.

Just before Christmas, we sent the March/April issue of McCall’s Quilting to press; so now, I’m at that spot where I can look at the finished magazine and enjoy it. And I’m looking at it with an eye to using things I already have so I can use them up.

The issue features quilt-as-you-go (QAYG) projects and other unusual techniques.

Kristin Echols used a QAYG method to assemble Spring Posies, the beautiful quilt on the cover. And her method is a perfect place to use those smaller pieces of batting as well as packages of charm squares.

Spring Posies by Kristin Echols

Abigail Dolinger’s table runner Pretty Blossoms features QAYG also but with short strips of fabric. She also added giant rickrack for an extra punch of color. Because it is a smaller project, I bet I have the fabric I’d need to make a couple of them. I just have to purchase the giant rickrack.

Pretty Blossoms by Abigail Dolinger.

Another quilt I love from the issue is Krisanne Watkins’ Delft Blue Pottery. Krisanne used yardage but I wonder what it would look like if I made it scrappy. Hmmm, I may have to give that a try.

And because Log Cabin quilts are a favorite of mine, I like Cabins by the Sea designed by Ramona Sorensen. I love her idea of putting the quilt together with partial seams and cutting the strips for a “round” all the same length. What a timesaver! And it’s another quilt that could be made with scraps. I think planned scrappy would work well—the kind of thing where you choose two color families and make the blocks using all sorts of fabrics in those two colors.

Cabins by the Sea by Ramona Sorensen.

Other quilts in the issue that use unusual techniques are Stephanie Cunnyngham’s Bunnies Galore with its dimensional appliqué and flange, Audrey Hiers’ Happy Flowers with an unusual edge finish, and Kristen Clay’s Yankee Garden, which has tucks and decorative stitching added to some of the patches.

I also love Bev Getschel’s Sheep in the Garden but I won’t be making it. (I say I’m allergic to handwork but the truth is that I’m too impatient to enjoy the slow progress of handwork.) But this quilt is wonderful and it’s a great way to use up scraps.

Sheep in the Garden by Bev Getschel

Also in the issue, Denise Starck talks about Galaxy by Konda Luckau in I Love This Quilt.

Take a look at the March/April issue of McCall’s Quilting. You’ll like it!

Again, happy new year and happy quilting!!

Lori

Download the Cotton Patch quilting motif.

Download the Galaxy: Free Scrappy Star Quilted Pillow Pattern