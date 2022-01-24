First Look: McCall’s Quilting March/April 2022

With the busy cheerfulness of the holidays behind us, and as the cold chill of winter begins to thaw, it is time to think about springtime and new growth, both within and without. The changing of seasons, particularly the burst of new life in spring, reinforces the idea of constant growing, changing, developing, and learning. While I always get great satisfaction from using familiar quilting skills and techniques when making my quilts, it’s even more fulfilling to overcome the challenge of learning something new and developing the new skill to become proficient, then adding it to my ever-expanding quilting toolkit.

One technique that can be a challenge is curved seams; no matter how many quilts I’ve made with curved seams in them, I always have to practice and reorient myself and summon my curved seam mojo before I begin another. We have gone all-in with the idea of curves for this issue, with many quilts featuring curves of one kind or another. Our Curve Roundup feature article in the issue provides detailed walkthroughs of multiple curve techniques; you could apply any technique to any quilt featured, making these unique, new designs even more unique and new.

Gather ‘round to check out our well-rounded selection—we’ve got bold, modern-looking curved designs, like Floral Fancy by Ramona Sorenson.

Floral Fancy by Ramona Sorensen

Bloom & Grow by Charisma Horton is a fun project with interesting cutting, with leftover patches that can make a whole new pillow project. The cool, contemporary style makes it a great gift.

There are new takes on classic curved designs, such as our delightful cover quilt, Dresden Daisies by Shannon Arnstein. The combination of fabric prints, scale of the blocks, and overall design of this quilt just make me smile.

Dresden Daisies by Shannon Arnstein

This next quilt is very special, though it doesn’t have any curves in it—it’s a retirement gift for our beloved former editor, Lori Baker. Everyone who worked with Lori loved her, and she worked with a lot of people over the years! Lori’s Legacy was designed and put together by Abigail Dolinger, though many signature blocks were made and donated by friends and colleagues. It’s super scrappy and super cool.

These are just a few of the wonderful quilts in this issue, I hope you’ll get yourself a copy (digital or physical) to peruse and enjoy. Let’s get started on a new cycle of learning and creating!

Quilt Basics covers the main techniques you will need to make most of the quilts in this issue; it’s available to download online at https://www.quiltingdaily.com/quilt-basics-and-lessons/.

You’ll love the two by two quilting motif in this issue, available for download at https://www.quiltingdaily.com/finishing-touch/.