McCall’s Quilting May/June 2020 Issue

McCall’s Quilting May/June 2020

The May/June issue of McCall’s Quilting is on the newsstands now and it’s a good one. I can’t wait to tell you about it.

Patti Carey designed Covered Buttons using beautiful ombré fabric to give richness and depth to the background of her quilt.

Covered Buttons designed by Patti Carey, made by Susanne Ebsworthy, and quilted by Ruth Quinn. Fabric: Dreamweaver by Deborah Edwards for Northcott.

One of the things we focused on in this May/June issue of McCall’s Quilting was two-color quilts. We looked for traditional quilts and modern quilts and everything in between. One of the traditional quilts we liked was this pretty blue-and-white one from Ramona Sorensen. Ramona used a collection of fabric to make her version, but you could also use blue fabric from your stash. As most of us are under Stay-at-Home orders right now, using fabric we have on hand makes it easier to keep creating.

Atomic Blossom designed and made by Ramona Sorensen. Fabric: Breeze by Zen Chic for Moda Fabrics.

One of the techniques I really love is string piecing so Bev Getschel’s O Canada is delightful to me. This is another quilt that you can make mostly from your stash.

O Canada designed and made by Bev Getschel and quilted by Lynette Gelling. Fabric: Just Red by Zen Chic for Moda Fabrics.

With a nod to modern quiltmaking, we selected Winter Mountain by Charisma Horton. Those varying shades of blue make me think of the hills and valleys in the mountains. This quilt is a great throw size, just imagine it in your home.

Winter Mountain designed and made by Charisma Horton. Fabric: from Charisma’s personal collection of fabrics.

I remember the 1950s and 1960s, so Reed Johnson’s 50s Diner evokes lots of memories. It’s not the typical two-color quilt; Reed added pops of red to his black-and-white quilt.

50s Diner designed and made by Reed Johnson, quilted by Florida Quilting Center. Fabric: Supreme Solids by RJR Fabrics.

There are more two-color quilts: Twist About by Deborah Raymond, Geese on the Lake by Rachel Raburn, Glowing Topaz by Jessica Dayon, Cobalt Splendor by Deanne Eisenman, and Dreaming in Dutch by Stephanie Cunnyngham.

Also, in the issue are Star Studded by Scott Flanagan, Star Baker by Abigail Dolinger, Tuxedo Junction by Gina Gempesaw, and May the 4th by Charisma Horton.

In I Love This Quilt, Anissa is dreaming of making several small versions of the Mini Accent quilt.

Mini Accent

Until next time, stay safe and…

Happy Quilting,

Lori

Download the Bachelor Button quilting motif.

Get your copy of May/June issue of McCall’s Quilting! Or subscribe here.