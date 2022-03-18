First Look: McCall’s Quilting May/June 2022

Am I speaking for all quilters when I say that precuts are amazing? I love them so much! There’s nothing quite like opening up one of those enticing little packages, looking through the range of beautiful fabrics, and then…you just start sewing. No pre-washing, pressing, or lengthy cutting stages—just jump right into the patchwork! While there are many quilting gadgets and tools available to make quilting easier and more convenient, precut fabrics are among the easiest and most convenient. They’re not ideal for every single pattern, obviously, but when they can be used it’s a time-saving, game-changing delight.

Of course, with precuts you don’t even necessarily need a pattern. Depending on the dimensions of the precuts, there are so many simple, fun design variations that can be stitched together without much planning and they’ll turn out great every time. But when you combine precuts with a pattern tailored specifically for them, you can create something so wonderful, so quickly. If you know, you know. But if you don’t know, keep reading—you should know!

This issue is full to the brim with cool, clever quilt patterns, most of them made with precut fabric bundles. I know how compelling those bundles are in the store; I can’t be the only one who has bought one (or several!) without a plan for using it, but just because it was just so pretty. Now may be the time to take them off the shelf and get them under your needle. We’ve got some quilts made with 10” squares, 2½” strips, fat quarters, and even a pattern for a mini charm pack (2½” squares).

Our cover quilt is Follow Your Path by Heather Akerberg—it’s made with a couple of bundles of precut 10” squares. I am obsessed with this pattern! Heather chose an ideal fabric collection to make it, but when I stitched a few color option blocks in completely different fabric, I was blown away by how fun it is to make and the amazing results it produces. Editor’s note: The quilter for Follow Your Path was incorrectly attributed in the magazine; it was quilted by Shauna Smith of Shauna Smith Designs. We truly regret the error.

Midnight Sun by Ramona Sorenson

But that’s not all! Some of my other favorite quilts made with 10” square bundles are Midnight Sun by Ramona Sorenson. The sun blocks positively glow against the velvety black background.

This project is amazingly colorful.

Off Kilter by Elaine Theriault uses a cool cutting technique and some precut 10” squares to make a wonky one-block wonderland.

Another dynamic design featured in the issue is Mad for Plaid by Reed Johnson. The plaid fabrics are arranged so beautifully across the surface of the quilt—perfect for Dad or for anyone who likes awesome quilts.

And you can make a big, beautiful bed quilt with some fat quarters and the pattern for King’s Cross by Terrie Peterson. There’s nothing quite like the feeling of finishing up a bed quilt and getting to sleep under it!

Check out these quilts and much more in the May/June 2022 digital and print issues of McCall’s Quilting. Our precut party is starting now—no need to RSVP, just join us ASAP!

Quilt Basics covers the main techniques you will need to make most of the quilts in this issue; it’s available to download online at https://www.quiltingdaily.com/quilt-basics-and-lessons/.

You’ll love the quilting motif in this issue, available for download at https://www.quiltingdaily.com/finishing-touch/.