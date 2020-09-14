First Look: McCall’s Quilting November/December 2020

I know, I know. It may seem like it’s a little early to be thinking and talking about Christmas. But for quilters and other crafty people, it’s never too soon. We have all of these people that we want to make something for and then there are all these ideas for new things to decorate our own home. Oh my, it’s actually past time to get started.

With gifty items and Christmas décor in mind, we selected quilts for the November/December issue of McCall’s Quilting available in digital or print format.

This first quilt was created by Jo Moury. I love Jo’s designs. They often have an extra touch with a little appliqué or embellishment of some sort. Winter Flowers is a sweet table runner that you can use all winter.

Winter Flowers by Jo Moury

Magic Cube is a super quilt to make as a gift. Abigail Dolinger is the creator. She was inspired by an unfinished quilt top she saw when visiting the North Carolina Museum of History with her quilt guild. Because her quilt is scrappy, you could make several versions, varying the color of the background and borders, and they would all look just a little different.

Magic Cube by Abigail Dolinger

We wanted to include lots of different textures in this issue and Jen Daly really came through with her Corduroy Christmas. It’s a fun pillow made with corduroy that will add just a bit of whimsy to your holiday décor.

Corduroy Christmas by Jen Daly

Connie Kauffman’s First Light is another great idea for a gift. It’s small and yet the design packs a punch. And this project is another one that, if you changed the colors, you could have very different gifts for several people on your gift list.

First Light by Connie Kauffman

Other Christmas-themed projects in the issue are Natalie Crabtree’s Climbing Stars, Dodi Lee Poulsen’s Christmas Finery, and Charisma Horton’s Forest Sky (all throw-size quilts), Mary Hertel’s Jolly Old Saint Nicholas table runner, and Olesya Lebedenko’s Christmas Critters mug rugs.

Ideas in the issue that feature added texture are Bubbly by Karen Gibbs, a fun bed runner made with rayon batik and Sugar & Spice, a sweet little cushion made with linen and embroidery, designed and made by Kristen Clay.

The final project in the issue is a masculine, throw-size quilt called Roaring Twenties from Reed Johnson.

Annette Falvo took on I Love This Quilt and reminisces about The Brady Bunch and the fun styles of the ’70s. The quilt she selected is Piastrelle by Stephanie Sheridan.

I truly hope you enjoy this issue of McCall’s Quilting.

Until next time, Happy Quilting,

Lori

Download the Leafy Feather quilting motif here.

Download the Piastrelle quilt pattern from I Love This Quilt here.