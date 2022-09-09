First Look: McCall’s Quilting November/December 2022

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Sometimes I wonder whether it’s the anticipation of the holidays that is so exciting, rather than the events themselves. I know that’s the case for my young son—starting in May or so, he starts getting excited about Christmas and everything we’re going to do and eat, as well as the gifts on his wish list. It’s a source of joy for a really long time, simply looking forward to the big day. Then when it finally arrives, the day passes in a blur of wrapping paper, new toys, and treats, and by sunset everyone’s ready for bed.

As quilters, we spend so long thinking about what to make for gifts for all our friends and family, put so much time into making them, and then it’s all over so quickly! But the act of planning, preparing, and producing all the gifts and decorations really helps me get into the holiday spirit, even if the holiday itself seems to fly by. I hope you look at the quilts we’ve selected for this issue and get excited to make them in the weeks leading up to the holiday season, then enjoy them with your friends and family for many years to come.

For a winter wonderland vibe, I absolutely love the striking minimalist style of Nordic Noel by Jen Daly, made in cozy, cuddly flannels. Her design was inspired by Fair Isle knit motifs, and the different blocks have so much design potential!

Crystal Flurry by Cassie Harms.

Another gorgeous blue-and-white quilt celebrating the wonders of winter is Cassie Harms’ Crystal Flurry, which uses a combination of several original blocks to create a bold medallion-style quilt. It’s another design that could be mined for ideas; use the block patterns to create alternate designs and layouts if you’re feeling adventurous!

Speaking of cool blocks, I had a lot of fun testing the block and making a color option design for Tied With a Bow, a fantastic, modern tree skirt pattern by Erin Wolfgong. What a slick technique! I hadn’t tried the bow-tie block technique before, and it was so satisfying to sew that final seam and open up the block to reveal the diagonal dimensional square in the center. I’ll be sewing my little block layout into a pillow for some quick Christmas decor.

Wait till you see some of the other quilts that can be used for seasonal decor or for couch cuddles, they’re seriously impressive! I love Becky Rico’s cover quilt, Christmas Constellation, for its elegance and timeless beauty.

And Holiday Hoopla, by Rachelle Craig, is dynamic, glitzy, and gorgeous. You can even bake the thumbprint cookies that inspired the design, as the recipe is included with the pattern.

Pines and Presents by Diane Dragovich Moore.

You’ll also want to scan the QR on the last page of the magazine to download our bonus pattern, Pines and Presents by Diane Dragovich Moore, which will be free through October.

Let’s plan some Christmas quilting projects and let the anticipation build! Happy quilting!

Gigi

*Header image: Detail of Nordic Noel by Jen Daly