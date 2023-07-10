Despite their humble materials and basic construction of top, batting, backing, and thread, quilts are amazingly varied, endlessly interesting, and provide so many opportunities for creativity. Very often, two quilts made from the same pattern will be totally unique from one another. And this often happens simply because each individual quilter’s color and fabric choices affect the look and mood of the overall composition. So getting the most out of any particular quilt pattern often means looking beyond the quilt in the picture and imagining how to use its basic structure to maximize its design potential in different ways. The possibilities are endless! And that’s what the McCall’s Quilting September/October 2023 issue is all about.

Maximize Your Quilting Dreams!

One of the easiest and most fun ways to maximize a quilt pattern is to introduce unexpected color and print combinations, especially if the pictured quilt is a tranquil and organized design. Large, colorful prints, stripes, fussy-cut print motifs, and bold, complimentary colors can be used strategically (or randomly!) to transform the look of basic patchwork blocks.

Adding fusible appliques to a quilt pattern is another fun way to personalize and punch up a simple quilt. Take inspiration from Halloween celebrations—a little dressing up and ornamentation can transform us into someone new and the same is true for quilt patterns. You’ll also find some new ideas and inspiration in Luana Rubin’s Maximalism article, celebrating a more-is-more aesthetic in quiltmaking and beyond.

Be Bold by Sarah Chimblo

Make cool modified Triangle Squares in Be Bold by Sarah Chimblo, maybe reimagined with your own favorite bold color palette.

Be Bold by Sarah Chimblo

Groove is in the Heart by Michelle Freedman

Check out the super-stylish patchwork in Groove is in the Heart by Michelle Freedman and plan a coordinating project with those leftover stitch-and-flip corners.

Groove is in the Heart by Michelle Freedman

From our Shop

Florabella by Deb Stanley

Substitute your favorite combination of prints for the luscious florals of Florabella by Deb Stanley.

Florabella by Deb Stanley

Nebula Twist by Pat Arnott

The bargello piecing technique gives Nebula Twist by Pat Arnott so much movement with minimal effort. I explored this technique further by creating a border treatment for a Halloween panel; you might be interested in the Color Play alternate design for this pattern!

Nebula Twist by Pat Arnott

Starry Sampler by Scott Flanagan

And if you’ve been working on a version of Starry Sampler by Scott Flanagan, let’s maximize those sparkling blocks with some borders and finish it up!

Dive Into the Latest Issue!

We hope you enjoy McCall’s Quilting September/October 2023 issue. And as you plan your Halloween transformation, think about how you can transform an existing pattern into the quilt of your dreams by maximizing its design potential. Happy quilting!

Gigi