Starry Sampler by Scott Flanagan

ARTICLES

McCalls Quilting Starry Sampler Tutorials

Gigi Levsen
6 Comments
In the May/June 2023 issue of McCall’s Quilting, we introduced a new series quilt, Starry Sampler, designed by Scott Flanagan. It’s a bright, bold, dynamic quilt with a lot of different star blocks in different sizes. Most of the quilt is constructed using easy, basic patchwork techniques you’ve probably done hundreds of times, but there are a couple of techniques that some might not be as familiar with. Check out each Starry Sampler tutorial below to learn these techniques, get exclusives tips, and much more!

McCall’s Quilting Starry Sampler Tutorials

  1. Linda987 July 12, 2023

    Looks like they aren’t answering. Hmm.. yeah $30 for a pattern is a lot.. n me.. I just bought the july/aug 23 one and it has part 2 in it. No way I can find a printed copy of the previous month to get the beginning.. I guess they really don’t want to share this pattern . I am disappointed too. I always thought better of McCalls then this.. I will reconsider buying their patterns now too as this just seems like a scam to me and so many ads it is hard to find the text. So sad.

    2. doscuppy2000 August 26, 2023

      If you are able to find a library near you that has digital books and magazines, you can read current, and past issues for all kinds of magazines (books, music, videos) including McCalls. I’ve also had trouble finding print copies.

  3. Lynda Moe April 2, 2023

    I was excited to see this pattern and purchased the magazine ($9.99) only to find out I would need to purchase two more to get the complete pattern. At a total cost of $30 for just the quilt pattern, I’m not sure I would have purchased the magazine knowing I would have to spend that amount. Kind of disappointed. Just saying.

