In the May/June 2023 issue of McCall’s Quilting, we introduced a new series quilt, Starry Sampler, designed by Scott Flanagan. It’s a bright, bold, dynamic quilt with a lot of different star blocks in different sizes. Most of the quilt is constructed using easy, basic patchwork techniques you’ve probably done hundreds of times, but there are a couple of techniques that some might not be as familiar with. Check out each Starry Sampler tutorial below to learn these techniques, get exclusives tips, and much more!
McCall’s Quilting Starry Sampler Tutorials
Looks like they aren’t answering. Hmm.. yeah $30 for a pattern is a lot.. n me.. I just bought the july/aug 23 one and it has part 2 in it. No way I can find a printed copy of the previous month to get the beginning.. I guess they really don’t want to share this pattern . I am disappointed too. I always thought better of McCalls then this.. I will reconsider buying their patterns now too as this just seems like a scam to me and so many ads it is hard to find the text. So sad.
Starry Sampler Quilt Pattern can be purchased for $7.99 at this link https://www.quiltingdaily.com/product/starry-sampler-quilt-pattern-download/
The tutorials can be found here: https://www.quiltingdaily.com/mccalls-quilting-starry-sampler-tutorials/
If you are able to find a library near you that has digital books and magazines, you can read current, and past issues for all kinds of magazines (books, music, videos) including McCalls. I’ve also had trouble finding print copies.
Where can I purchase the fabrics in the magazine sample: Quilter’s Guide to the Galaxy collection by Scott Flanagan for Banyan Batiks”?
Hi Elinor, check out this website, they should have what you’re looking for! But do let me know if you’re unable to find the fabrics you want and we’ll see what else we can do 🙂
https://www.northcott.com/product-detail.aspx?fbid=77&colid=2863&colorid=3857
I was excited to see this pattern and purchased the magazine ($9.99) only to find out I would need to purchase two more to get the complete pattern. At a total cost of $30 for just the quilt pattern, I’m not sure I would have purchased the magazine knowing I would have to spend that amount. Kind of disappointed. Just saying.