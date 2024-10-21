McCalls Quilting Winter 2025 First Look

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Deck the Halls!

If you’re a person who likes to decorate your space for the seasons and holidays, you likely have a nice collection of items expressly for that purpose. When winter and all its holidays roll around, one excellent way to build the anticipation for your family is to haul those decorations out of storage and start displaying them around the house; almost like putting a party dress on your rooms to get them ready for the gatherings and celebrations. And if you’re reading this, it’s likely that some of your seasonal holiday décor includes quilts of some kind. Let’s take our first look at the McCalls Quilting Winter 2025 issue.

Are you ready to add some new pieces to your seasonal décor collection? Or are you ready to get started on some fresh, fun-to-make quilt projects to get you into a holiday mood? Or maybe just looking for some bright and beautiful eye candy? If so, settle in and peruse our delightful, dynamic collection of holiday quilt projects; we present the first holiday treat of the year in these pages!

McCalls Quilting Winter 2025 issue can be found here.

Holiday Bouquet by Kelly Kirkland

Holiday Bouquet, our cover quilt, by Kelly Kirkland is a striking, modern interpretation of holiday poinsettias, made with clever, creative patchwork techniques.

Corrie Hadaller designed North Pole Plaid to be a fast and fun finish for Christmas cuddles.

Peppermint Snowball table runner by Michelle Freedman

And we have a number of stylish table runners to liven up your holiday parties, like Peppermint Snowball by Michelle Freedman.

Snowflake Sparkle table runner by Pooja Garg

And the dazzling Snowflake Sparkle by Pooja Garg. The snowflakes all have the same construction but looks so different due to color placement!

Fireside Stars by Dawn Fisher Polomski

We even showcase a customizable mantel runner pattern, Fireside Stars by Dawn Fisher Polomski, to make Santa’s trip down the chimney extra special!

Online Goodies

Shimmer Free Block Pattern

We’ve got a lot happening online too! We’re in the process of revitalizing some of our free block patterns on QuiltingDaily.com with new fabrics and video tutorials, with a new one dropping every month. Check out the free pattern and the latest video for the Shimmer block, or visit the library of 150 free quilt block patterns at your leisure.

Good Tidings by Dodi Lee Poulsen

However your holiday sewing happens, I hope you’ll allow us to be a part of it by making one or more of the incredible projects our talented contributors have designed. Holiday quilt projects are a wonderful way to kick off the celebrations!

Happy holidays and happy quilting!

Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter! Sign Up